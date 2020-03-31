Left Menu
People from Pune who attended Nizamuddin gathering identified

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:48 IST
Some people from Pune who had attended a religious congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area had been traced and were being placed under quarantine, a police official said here on Tuesday night. Some of them were from neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, he said.

"So far none of them has any coronavirus symptoms," said the senior police official on the condition of anonymity. The gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, was held earlier this month. The Delhi government on Tuesday said 24 people, who took part in the congregation, have tested positive for coronavirus.

