Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi police release video showing SHO urging Nizamuddin markaz members to vacate area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:51 IST
Delhi police release video showing SHO urging Nizamuddin markaz members to vacate area

Delhi police released a video on Tuesday, showing a senior policeman persuading a group of Nizamuddin markaz members to ask visitors to return to their native places due to government orders on maintaining social distance to curb the spread of coronavirus. Police officials said the video was shot on March 23 at Hazrat Nizamuddin SHO's office.

The video shows the SHO urging and at times warning members of the markaz (centre) to immediately ensure not more than five people can gather as all religious places are closed. But there are still a large number of people in their buildings, he tells the members, warning them that if they don't heed to repeated police requests he will be forced to take strict legal action.

He also shows them what he says is a notice to vacate the area. The video has been released after a few people, including AAP leaders Atishi and Amanatullah Khan, criticised the police for not taking action and getting the area vacated.

Khan said he informed DCP (southeast) and ACP Nizamuddin on March 23 that about 1,000 people were stuck in the area, and asked why did the police not make any arrangement to move them out. In the video, the SHO explains the group of markaz members about the need for social distancing and asks them to contact the SDM to facilitate the movement of people still residing in their buildings.

One of the members interrupts the SHO during the meeting and tells him that they had removed 1,500 people but there are 1,000 more who are from cities like Lucknow, Bijnore, Varanasi. The members say the visitors are unable to vacate the buildings due to the lockdown.

The officer tells them he will speak to SDM and warns them to comply with the order to vacate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

32 from Bhopal who attended Jamaat meet quarantined in Delhi

All 32 people from Bhopal, who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, that has become a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in the country, have been quarantined in the national capital itself, an official said on Tuesd...

Lockdown effect: Emergency wards across country see surge in severe alcohol withdrawal symptom cases

Amid a lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, health facilities across the country are seeing a surge in patients with severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms--reveals a report published by the All India Institute of Medic...

Slovakia registers first coronavirus death

Slovakia on Tuesday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to data from the National Health Information Centre.As of midnight on Monday, Slovakia had 363 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.The central European...

First ventilators from new UK production run due this weekend

The first medical ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and available to the National Health Service next week, as the country seeks to boost capacity in the coronavirus outbreak.Britain h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020