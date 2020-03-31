Assam CM reviews preparedness to combat COVID-19 threat in Dhubri and Kokrajhar

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited Dhubri district in Assam to take stock of the measures taken by the district administration and health department to prevent the further spread of the COVID- 19. Notably, Assam reported its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus on the same day.

Sonowal also held a review meeting with the district administration officials on the preparedness to tackle the new virus, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said here. Directing the district deputy commissioner to ensure that the people receive essential commodities without any interruption during the lockdown period, the chief minister stressed on the need to maintain social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Later addressing the media, the chief minister said that the people of Assam have responded well to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infection, and health department officials have also taken all precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19. He appreciated the role played by doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys, and 'safai karmis', during these difficult times.

He said that under the leadership of Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State Pijush Hazarika the health department is working dedicatedly. The chief minister also highlighted the services rendered by the food and civil supplies department, power supply PSU APDCL, transport and police departments.

He also urged the citizens to maintain social distance and stay indoors so that the spread of coronavirus could be contained. He said the state government has made arrangements to distribute essential commodities to the poor people.

The chief minister also said that people who went to the Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi from the state must come forward so that the spread of COVID-19 can be prevented. He also called upon the people to provide information to the district administration about persons returning from outside the state.

Later, Sonowal visited RN Brahma Civil Hospital in neighbouring Kokrajhar district and took stock of the isolation wards that have been set up for COVID-19 patients and discussed the preparedness with the administration of the Civil Hospital and doctors who are working hard to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the release added..

