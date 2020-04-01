Delhi police start helpline for people in Outer North district distressed by coronavirus

Delhi police have started a helpline number for people of its Outer North district who are under distress due to COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. People can call at 011-21710115 between 8 am to 10 pm regarding their grievances, they said.

The district police also arranged food for thousands of people hit by the lockdown. The Delhi police warned people against spreading rumours on social media on April Fools' Day.

"We''re vigilant and everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay," the police tweeted..

