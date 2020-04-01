Malaysian woman found coronavirus positive, first case in Jharkhand

Left Menu
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:22 IST
Jharkhand reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 after a Malaysian woman who came to Ranchi on March 17 by train tested positive for the virus, an official said Tuesday. The 22-year-old woman was traced to a mosque at Hindpiri on Monday, where she was staying with 23 others. All of them have been sent to a quarantine facility.

She is normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said. Health Minister Banna Gupta said efforts are on to trace people who came in contact with her.

Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray urged passengers who travelled by New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express (Train No. 20840-B1 Coach) on March 16 and reached Ranchi on March 17 to call him on WhatsApp No. 943108333 or on the COVID-19 helpline 1950. The woman had travelled in that coach. Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Director D K Singh said arrangements were being made to bring her to the isolation ward of the hospital.

Officials appealed to city residents to stay indoors and ignore rumours on social media over the incident. They said they are collecting the details of the woman and her 23 group members. This is Jharkhand's first positive case of coronavirus, which has infected 1,397 people across the country. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The deputy commissioner told reporters that the ongoing lockdown was strictly enforced in the area the woman stayed. He appealed to all those who came in contact with the woman and her group members to come forward and help the administration to fight the coronavirus crisis. The police on March 24 found 11 foreign nationals from China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in Bundu area in Ranchi district and sent them to a quarantine facility.

