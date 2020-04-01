Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana finance minister distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet.

ANI | Siddipet (Telangana) | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:25 IST
Telangana finance minister distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers
Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao giving ration to one of the migrant workers. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet. The minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to feed the migrant labourers during the countrywide lockdown.

The relief was provided to 360 migrant labourers working at Mandapalli village, 320 working at Narsapur, 680 at Mutrajpalli village, 300 at Markuk village and 600 labourers at Bollaram camp. "There are a total of 10,300 migrant labourers working in various projects in Siddipet district and all of them will be given the aid of 12 kg rice and Rs 500 cash," Rao said.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement last week, the country is in complete lockdown for 21 days in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has, however, adversely affected the daily wage earners and migrant workers in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Obama suggests Trump team 'denied warnings' of pandemic

Former US President Barack Obama took a veiled swipe Tuesday at his successor Donald Trump, chastising those who have denied warnings of a deadly coronavirus pandemic and cautioning against ignoring the consequences of climate change. The p...

Hamad airport on-site staff temporarily reduced by 40%

Qatars Hamad International Airport has temporarily reduced the number of employees onsite by 40, with most working from home or on annual leave, a Qatar Airways spokesman said on Tuesday, denying a media report that said the airline had cut...

Seahawks cut S Thompson, TE Dickson, save $5M

Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson were released, saving more than 5 million against the 2020 salary cap. Dickson, 32, did not play last season while recovering from a knee injury. His release saves the team mo...

Marriott says 5.2 mln guests exposed in new data breach

Marriott International Inc said on Tuesday information of about 5.2 million hotel guests was breached, the second such incident for the hotel operator in less than two years.It said httpsnews.marriott.comnews20200331marriott-international-n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020