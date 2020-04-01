15 Telangana men who attended event at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz found COVID-19 positive
As many as 15 people who attended an event at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi, and their relatives have been diagnosed coronavirus positive in Telangana on Tuesday, Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department said.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:42 IST
As many as 15 people who attended an event at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi, and their relatives have been diagnosed coronavirus positive in Telangana on Tuesday, Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department said. "Today, 15 people who attended the Markaz (in Nizamuddin, Delhi) and their relatives have been diagnosed coronavirus positive in Telangana," the department said.
"At present, 77 active positive cases are being treated in various hospitals of the state," it further added. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said that 1,107 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz have been sent to quarantine.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Nirbhaya case: Death row convict moves Delhi court seeking quashing of death penalty, claims he was not in Delhi on day of crime.
Don't be scared, don't stay at home if you have symptoms: First COVID-19 patient of Delhi
Delhi Police arrests coach for sexually assaulting woman boxer
All kendriya vidyalayas in Delhi to announce annual results through email, WhatAapp due to coronavirus outbreak: Officials.
Delhi court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict's plea claiming innocence