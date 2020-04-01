Left Menu
15 Telangana men who attended event at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz found COVID-19 positive

As many as 15 people who attended an event at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi, and their relatives have been diagnosed coronavirus positive in Telangana on Tuesday, Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"At present, 77 active positive cases are being treated in various hospitals of the state," it further added. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said that 1,107 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz have been sent to quarantine.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

