14 Bangladeshi nationals, 2 Indians arrested in Jaunpur

Fourteen Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian citizens were arrested here for violating an order promulgate by a public servant, police said on Tuesday

The two Indians were from Jharkhand and West Bengal, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said, adding they violated official order during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus

Kumar said all the foreign nationals were staying in the town on rent without informing the district authorities. All have been booked under IPC Section 188, he said.

