Ramoji donates Rs 10 crore each to Andhra, Telangana relief fund

Media baron Ch Ramoji Rao on Tuesday donated a sum of Rs 10 crore each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers' relief fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic

In a statement, Rao, chairman of the Ramoji Group, said the amount was credited online into the respective accounts since he could not meet the chief ministers in person because of the ongoing lockdown

He wished the two chief ministers would succeed in their fight against coronavirus and people of the two Telugu states would be in the pink of their health. PTI DBVHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

