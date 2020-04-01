Left Menu
JNU entrance exam application form deadline extended due to COVID-19

The application deadline for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance examination has been extended in view of the lockdown imposed by the Centre to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

01-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The application deadline for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance examination has been extended in view of the lockdown imposed by the Centre to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. "Due to the COVID-19 challenging times, the application deadline for the JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) is extended. Students can make use of this extended time to fill up the application form and prepare for JNUEE," read a statement issued by JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar.

"Students may please visit the National Testing Agency website for the new date of the entrance exam. Wish all the JNU aspirants good luck," Kumar added. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

