PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:37 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 4, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. LOCKDOWN-GAMES -- DEL23 New Delhi: From once upon a time to keeping up with the online times, board games are back on the agenda, a trip down nostalgia lane for some with classics like Ludo and Monopoly being pulled out from forgotten corners and discovery time for others playing games old and new on their screens. . 2. PVR-SEAT DISTANCING-HALLS -- DEL46 New Delhi: PVR, the largest theatre chain in India, is looking at seat distancing in its halls as one of the “out of the box” ways to ensure audiences feel safe about returning to the movies after the coronavirus forced lockdown is over, says PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta. .

3. RJ-KOTA-COACHING-VIRUS -- DES22 Kota (Rajasthan): A long-standing practice of students staying in single rooms across hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations in the coaching hub of Kota has largely helped them tackle the spread of COVID-19. . 4. LOCKDOWN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-RED DOT -- DES11 New Delhi: Social entrepreneur Iti Rawat recently received an email with a woman's picture with a red dot on her palm and a message "ma'am, I need your help". .

5. RJ-VIRUS-TABLIGHI -- DES6 Jaipur: Rajasthan is grappling with the coronavirus challenge posed by the return of Tablighi Jamaat members from their congregation in Delhi with cases reported from new areas being linked to them. . 6. UP-LOCKDOWN-KITES -- DES16 Lucknow: Many people in Lucknow during this lockdown period are spending time flying kites which is proving to be a headache for metro authorities. .

7. CG-VIRUS-SECURITY FORCES - BES10 Raipur: Security forces in the insurgency-hit Bastar division of south Chhattisgarh are not just fighting naxals, but are also tackling the coronavirus outbreak. . 8. GA-VIRUS-TOURISM -- BES2 Panaji: With borders sealed and sea shores completely deserted amid the coronavirus outbreak, Goa's signature beach shacks have packed up their business two months before the tourist season usually comes to an end. .

9. KA-VIRUS-CHARITY -- MDS2 Bengaluru : As calamity struck the nation in the form of coronavirus, many philanthropists have generously opened their wallets to sustain the urban poor, especially the migrant labourers in the city and elsewhere in Karnataka. . 10. VIRUS-AUS-SIKHS -- FGN29 Melbourne: The Sikh community in Australia is working tirelessly to deliver free meals daily and groceries to people struggling with self-isolation and financial hardship amid the coronavirus crisis. .

11. VIRUS-CHINA-3RDLD VICTIMS -- FGN23 Beijing/Wuhan: China came to a standstill on Saturday as the nation observed a three-minute silence to mourn the martyrs, including the "whistleblower" Dr Li Wenliang, who sacrificed their lives in the arduous fight against the coronavirus outbreak and over 3,300 people who died of the infection that originated in the country. . 12. VIRUS-US-INDIANS -- FES16 Washington: An Indian-American non-profit body has launched an initiative to protect the underprivileged communities in India against the coronavirus pandemic and help them emerge stronger through the resulting social and economic crisis. PTI RT RT RT.

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll nears 100-mark; Govt says no need to panic as 30% infections linked to Tablighi centre

The number of COVID-19 deaths inched towards 100 on Saturday along with a significant increase in the number of confirmed infections, but the government assured there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other co...

LNJP hospital will function as dedicated COVID-19 hospital: Vardhan

The Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital LNJP Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. Vardhan visited the hospital to take stock of its preparedne...

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

The government on Saturday cautioned people against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday as they are inflammable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had urged people to switch off lights at...

Saudi authorities lock down several Jeddah neighbourhoods

Saudi authorities announced a lockdown and a partial curfew in seven neighbourhoods of the Red Sea city of Jeddah, starting on Saturday, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the interior ministry said in a statement....
