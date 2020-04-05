PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 5, Sunday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

How do you explain to a child the science of something that is neither living nor dead? In millions of homes, children have questions about corona -- and some lessons for adults. . 2. VIRUS-ANTITERROR-QUARANTINE -- DEL51 New Delhi/Srinagar: Human Intelligence, a weapon used for busting terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, has come in handy to trace people who concealed their travel history, besides in retracing the steps of coronavirus positive patients, in an operation that led to tracking of over 1,000 people who have since been quarantined. .

3. AVI-VIRUS-LD AIR DECCAN -- DEL54 New Delhi: Regional airliner Air Deccan announced on Sunday that it is ceasing its operations until further notice and all employees are being put on sabbatical without pay, the first Indian aviation company to succumb to the coronavirus crisis that has paralysed the sector. . 4. VIRUS-INTERVIEW-POKHRIYAL -- DEL38 New Delhi: The government will take a decision on reopening of schools and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told PTI. .

5. DL-LOCKDOWN-LAST MEETING -- DEL 27 New Delhi: Shakeel-ur-Rahman last saw his ailing mother in December when she came to Delhi from Bihar’s Samastipur district for treatment. The travel agency owner skipped his mother's burial to feed the needy hit by lockdown. . 6. VIRUS-MUSEUMS-VIRTUAL -- DEL68 New Delhi: Museums and art galleries may be physically closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but the virtual doors of many cultural sites in the country are wide open for visitors, thanks to technology. .

7. VIRUS-LD STUDY ABROAD -- DEL23 New Delhi: With an acceptance letter from Australia's Deakin University, 21-year-old Triptha Luthra was on cloud nine a month back but is now glued to TV following news updates from across the globe about the coronavirus pandemic as uncertainty surrounds her study abroad dream. . 8. VIRUS-LG-PVT HOSPITALS -- DEL39 New Delhi: With a rise in number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed the health department to identify private hospitals which can be taken over by the government, official sources said on Sunday. .

9. VIRUS-CISF TROOPS-GEAR -- DEL42 New Delhi: The CISF is "augmenting" COVID-19 protective gear and healthcare paraphernalia for its over 40,000 personnel who will begin having close physical interaction with lakhs of passengers once airports and the Delhi Metro re-start operations, a top official said. . 10. VIRUS-AYUSH-AYURVEDA -- DEL41 New Delhi: As the world scrambles to find a cure for COVID-19, health experts have suggested boosting the body's immune system may help minimize the affects and hasten the recovery from the disease 11. VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN-RAILWAYS -- DEL67 New Delhi: From encouraging social-distancing on board to asking passengers to wear face masks and using the Arogya Setu app to check their health status before letting them in, the Railways is mulling over several proposals for its post-lockdown operations. .

12. LOCKDOWN-MIGRANT WORKERS-SALARY -- DES14 New Delhi: Mamata, a housemaid, regrets not leaving the city for her village in Bihar when the government imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Bhim Singh, a gardener, rues that he is unable to collect his salary amid the restrictions and make ends meet. . 13. WB-VIRUS-HORSES -- CAL3 Kolkata: A tour of the city is never complete without a visit to the iconic Victoria Memorial and this includes a ride around the majestic structure in Maidan area on a gleaming horse carriage. But the area is deserted now and the horses uncared for. .

14. GA-LOCKDOWN-LIFEGUARDS -- BES1 Panaji: Despite the lockdown in Goa due to the coronavirus outbreak, Shashikant Jadhav is still on duty, guarding a popular beach stretch which wears a deserted look. . 15. VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS -- FGN37 Singapore: Ten of the 72 Indian nationals infected with the novel coronavirus in Singapore have recovered and the rest are mostly in stable condition, India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf said on Sunday. .

16. VIRUS-SAFRICA-INDIA-CLERIC -- FGN12 Johannesburg: A South African Muslim cleric, who recently returned from India after attending the Nizamuddin congregation, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to his family members. . 17. VIRUS-AUS-STUDENTS -- FGN20 Melbourne: In a relief to foreign students, including from India, facing financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic, the Australian government has announced that those who have completed one year of stay in the country were eligible to access their superannuation. PTI RT RT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.