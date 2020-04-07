PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 7, Tuesday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. LOCKDOWN-POLLUTION -- DEL60 New Delhi: With vehicles off the road and industries shut due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the presence of major pollutants in the air -- PM2.5, PM10 and NOx -- has reduced by at least 50 per cent in Delhi. . 2. VIRUS-IIT-DISINFECTION-MACHINE -- DEL65 New Delhi: A team at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has developed a low-cost LED-based machine which can be used for disinfection of floors at hospitals as well as buses and trains to aid the fight against COVID-19 in the country. 3. VIRUS-DELHI-BOARD EXAMS -- DEL55 New Delhi: With all lessons revised and new stationary bought, 14-year-old Ravi Kumar was ready to spend a relaxed evening before his class 10 board exam the next day when the news of communal violence in northeast Delhi broke, ultimately leading to postponement of the exam by CBSE in affected areas. 4. BIZ-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR -- DEL43 New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has urged 10 states to allow sale of alcoholic beverages saying that a blanket ban during the lockdown to contain coronavirus has resulted in sale of illicit and spurious liquor while causing burden on exchequer. .

5. VIRUS-MUSIC -- DES3 New Delhi: Maria sits in an Alpine meadow, guitar in hand and the Von Trapp children around her as she strums a tune. And no, this is not the “Sound of Music” with the much loved governess teaching “Do-Re-Mi” to her wards but giving lessons on the A-B-C of how to deal with COVID-19. . 6. CG-VIRUS-APP -- BOM1 Raipur: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, police in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district have created a mobile application to keep a tab on those violating the home quarantine order. 7. CG-VIRUS-COPS -- BES1 Raipur: Two policemen in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have been moving around streets wearing coronavirus-themed outfits to make people aware about the lethality of the disease and urging them to strictly follow the prescribed guidelines to stay protected. .

8. MP-LOCKDOWN-FUNERAL -- BES10 Bhopal: Members of the Muslim community helped in performing the last rites of their Hindu neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city as relatives of the deceased could not reach the place due to the nationwide lockdown. . 9.WB-VIRUS-SUNDARBANS -- CES19 Kolkata: After reports of a tiger testing positive for COVID-19 in the US set alarm bells ringing across the globe, wildlife experts in the country have dismissed the possibility of the big cats contracting the disease at Sundarbans on account of the forest's geographical location. .

10. VIRUS-UK-INDIAN -- FGN38 London: An Indian-origin cardiac surgeon who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died at a hospital in Cardiff in the UK, where a number of medics have lost their lives on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. 11. VIRUS-US-INDIAN AMERICANS -- FES 30 Washington: Scores of Indian Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus and several of them have died, according to multiple news reports from community organisations and diaspora leaders from across the US, currently the global epicentre of the deadly disease. 12. VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-QUAKES -- LST2 New Delhi: The protective self-quarantine and lockdown measures around the world due to COVID-19 scare have reduced the human-caused seismic noise, as a result of which earthquakes of smaller magnitudes can be detected with more accuracy and specificity, say scientists, adding however that this has not made the Earth's crust shake less.. .

