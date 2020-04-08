DGCA extends the validity of certificates related to transport of dangerous goods to June 30 DGCA extends the validity of certificates related to transport of dangerous go'

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:59 IST
Aviation regulator DCGA on Wednesday announced that it is extending the validity of the certificates on regulations related to transport of dangerous goods to June 30 amid the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In a circular addressed to all Indian airlines, the regulator said this extension would be given to those whose certificates were expiring on March 20.

It added separate training records have to be maintained for each such extended certificate till December-end for verification or audit purposes. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period. However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during this lockdown.

