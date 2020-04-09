Need to plan for possibility of more Theodore Roosevelt-level coronavirus infections: Pentagon

The U.S. military needs to plan for the possibility of more coronavirus infections on the level of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, a top general said on Thursday.

"I think it is not a good idea to think that the (Theodore Roosevelt) is a one of a kind issue... To think that it will never happen again, is not a good way to plan," Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reports at the Pentagon.

The number of positive cases on the ship is now 416, up from the 286 positive cases the Navy reported on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

