Need to plan for possibility of more Theodore Roosevelt-level coronavirus infections: Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:44 IST
The U.S. military needs to plan for the possibility of more coronavirus infections on the level of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, a top general said on Thursday.

"I think it is not a good idea to think that the (Theodore Roosevelt) is a one of a kind issue... To think that it will never happen again, is not a good way to plan," Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reports at the Pentagon.

The number of positive cases on the ship is now 416, up from the 286 positive cases the Navy reported on Wednesday.

