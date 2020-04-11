Treasury briefing U.S. airlines on $32 billion grant program -sources

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is holding calls with airline CEOs throughout the day and could announce some details of a $32 billion payroll grant package later this afternoon, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. A United Airlines Holdings Inc spokesman said the company had heard back from the Treasury Department on its application for government support and is currently reviewing the details of Treasury's proposal.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said airlines would receive details this weekend about the terms of the package meant to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. "We have a great plan for the airlines. We've got to keep the airlines going. You know it's never been a great business but it's a very vital business for the country," Trump said on Friday.

Under the $2.3 trillion CARES Act, passenger airlines are eligible for $25 billion in cash grants for payroll while cargo carriers can get $4 billion and airport contractors like caterers and airplane cleaners $3 billion. Reuters reported on Thursday that the six largest U.S. airlines -- American Airlines Group, United Airlines , Delta Air Lines Southwest Airlines Co, JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Airlines -- are expected to get around 90% of the $25 billion package.

While some of the money will be free cash, Treasury could require companies to repay a portion of the funds at a low interest rate that could increase after five years, according to sources. It is also likely to demand warrants for at least some carriers, with the amount linked to the company's risk profile, though the terms and final numbers were still unclear and could still change as talks continue, they said.

American Airlines, with around $24 billion of debt in 2019 after fleet renewal investments, is the most indebted of the top six carriers and could face the toughest terms, the sources said. Smaller regional carriers are set to receive under $100 million each but would not have any equity requirements, the people said on Friday.

After receiving some 275 applications for the payroll grants last week, Treasury requested additional detailed information on capital structure, liquidity and loyalty programs, sources told Reuters. Airlines say they are suffering the worst crisis of their history as travel demand has dwindled to less than 5% of normal levels. Several major U.S. airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks or the 2009 financial crisis.

However, the industry says the unprecedented speed and scale of the shock to air travel from the coronavirus pandemic requires immediate government help, particularly in order to keep trained employees on payroll and ready to fly once the health crisis subsides and the economy starts to recover. Experts say the use of grants risks reopening trade wounds with Gulf carriers after U.S. rivals accused them in 2015 of receiving $50 billion in subsidies including grants, which they described in a white paper as unfairly subsidized "free money."

Last month, Dubai promised to inject funds into Emirates, while Qatar Airways said it would have to seek support eventually. Many nations apart from Britain have offered to prop up carriers, citing a one-off threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.