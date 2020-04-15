Health News Roundup: In Singapore, migrant coronavirus cases highlight containment weak link; Japan urges citizens to isolate as reports warn of 400,000 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

In Singapore, migrant coronavirus cases highlight containment weak link

As Singapore wins global plaudits for its handling of the coronavirus, the disease has spread rapidly within its large migrant worker community, highlighting what rights groups say is a weak link in the city state's containment efforts. Singapore has managed to mitigate the spread of the disease among its citizens through rigorous contact tracing and surveillance, earning praise from the World Health Organization. Infections within the migrant community, however, are mounting. As of April 14, out of 3,252 cases recorded in Singapore, 1,625 were linked to outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories.

Kids aren't coronavirus 'guinea pigs': Danish mums rebel as schools reopen

Denmark eased its coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday by reopening schools and daycare centers, but concerns they might become breeding grounds for the second wave of cases convinced thousands of parents to keep their children at home. The rate of new cases is falling, but the government's decision has led to a heated debate over how to balance the needs of the economy and the safety of the population, in this case, its youngest citizens.

Japan urges citizens to isolate as reports warn of 400,000 deaths

Japan urged its citizens on Wednesday to stay home, as media reports warned that as many as 400,000 of them could die of the coronavirus without urgent action, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under pressure to hand out more cash. Japan, which tests only people with symptoms of the coronavirus, has so far recorded more than 9,000 infections, including a passenger who caught the virus on a cruise ship, with nearly 200 deaths.

Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3 with some easing: sources

Germany will consider relaxing restrictions next week on shops introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus but extend limits on movement until May 3, several participants in talks between regional and central government said on Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel is to hold talks with state premiers of Germany's 16 states from 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) to agree on whether and how to loosen some of the restrictions given some improvement in the situation.

Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world condemnation

U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity. Trump, who has reacted angrily to accusations his administration's response to the worst epidemic in a century was haphazard and too slow, had become increasingly hostile towards the U.N. agency before announcing the halt on Tuesday.

A day fighting COVID-19: U.S. hospital staff share hardest moments on shift

The shifts are long and the scenes are heartbreaking inside a Maryland hospital where nurses and doctors have been treating coronavirus patients for weeks, unable to let family inside to visit loved ones on their death beds. One of the hardest moments of a recent workday for registered nurse Julia Trainor was intubating a patient and then calling the patient's husband so he could talk to his wife. He was not allowed in the hospital.

Anxious Argentines, in coronavirus lockdown, bring therapy couch back home

Argentines, therapy-mad at the best of times, are finding ways to bring their shrinks into their homes via phone calls and conferencing apps like Zoom as they grapple with anxiety amid a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. The South American nation, which World Health Organization data shows have one of the highest numbers of psychologists per capita in the world, has been under a government-imposed quarantine since mid-March, which is set to last until at least April 26.

From wax jackets to medical gowns: Barbour joins coronavirus battle

British fashion brand Barbour has turned over its production line to making protective gowns for frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, reviving memories of its patriotic efforts in both world wars. Many of Britain's healthcare workers have complained there is not enough protective equipment, including gowns, masks, and hoods.

Vietnam to extend coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces for seven days

Vietnam will extend its coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, for seven days, although restrictions will be lifted in some areas outside of the Southeast Asian country's main cities, the government said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the decision to extend the lockdown until April 22 at a meeting on Wednesday, the government said, adding that those 12 provinces were highly prone to the new coronavirus, which has infected 267 people in the country, but no deaths.

Lockdowns should be lifted in two-week stages to stem COVID-19 spread: WHO

Countries that ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact of such changes before easing again, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. In its latest Strategy Update, the U.N. agency said that the world stands at a "pivotal juncture" in the pandemic and that "speed, scale, and equity must be our guiding principles" when deciding what measures are necessary.



