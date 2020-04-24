Health News Roundup: Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says; Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 806 to 36,535: authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 new deaths. The country's overall death toll is now 4,289, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM emphasised it reports only confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say

Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested scientists should investigate inserting the cleaning agent into the body as a way to cure COVID-19. "This is one of the most dangerous and idiotic suggestions made so far in how one might actually treat COVID-19," said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia. He said infecting disinfectants would be likely to kill anyone who tried it.

On next COVID-19 front line, New York nurse tends to discharged patients at home

Nurse Flora Ajayi parks her car on a residential block in Queens, New York and pops open the trunk, revealing plastic bins full of personal protective gear. She dons gloves, a blue gown, two masks, a face shield and shoe covers and turns to enter the home of one of her COVID-19 patients. Ajayi, 47, works alone on the next front line of the coronavirus pandemic. She is part of a network of New York home care nurses treating hundreds of patients who have been discharged from hospitals and sent home to recover from the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

U.S. coronavirus death toll expected to reach 50,000 on Friday

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus is expected to reach 50,000 on Friday, doubling in 10 days and the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally. About 875,000 Americans have contracted the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the virus, and on average about 2,000 have died every day this month, according to a Reuters tally.

Coronavirus can cause extra delirium, but 'no catastrophe' in Belgian psychiatric hospital

From serving more fries to patients to engaging them in sewing face masks, Belgian psychiatric hospitals have carefully adapted their routine to comply with coronavirus restrictions. For the 200 patients in the care of Belgian psychiatrist Pierre Oswald, Belgium's lockdown means no trips to chocolate shops outside his Jean Titeca psychiatric hospital in Brussels.

Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says

The coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity, a U.S. official said on Thursday in a potential sign that the pandemic could become less contagious in summer months. U.S. government researchers have determined that the virus survives best indoors and in dry conditions, and loses potency when temperatures and humidity rise - and especially when it is exposed to sunlight, said William Bryan, acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate.

Buildings closed by coronavirus face another risk: Legionnaires' disease

Commercial buildings shuttered for weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus could fuel another grisly lung infection: Legionnaires' disease. Public health experts urged landlords across the globe to carefully re-open buildings to prevent outbreaks of the severe, sometimes lethal, form of pneumonia.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Twitter storm as Trump thinks aloud on cures World leaders to launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but U.S. won't take part

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help launch a global initiative on Friday to accelerate work to fight COVID-19, the World Health Organization said, but the United States said it will not take part. The WHO said late on Thursday it would announce a "landmark collaboration" on Friday to speed the development of safe, effective drugs, tests, and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients' bodies. "Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route)," the company said.