Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says; Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:29 IST
Health News Roundup: Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says; Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 806 to 36,535: authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 new deaths. The country's overall death toll is now 4,289, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM emphasised it reports only confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Trump's disinfectant idea shocking and dangerous, doctors say

Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested scientists should investigate inserting the cleaning agent into the body as a way to cure COVID-19. "This is one of the most dangerous and idiotic suggestions made so far in how one might actually treat COVID-19," said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia. He said infecting disinfectants would be likely to kill anyone who tried it.

On next COVID-19 front line, New York nurse tends to discharged patients at home

Nurse Flora Ajayi parks her car on a residential block in Queens, New York and pops open the trunk, revealing plastic bins full of personal protective gear. She dons gloves, a blue gown, two masks, a face shield and shoe covers and turns to enter the home of one of her COVID-19 patients. Ajayi, 47, works alone on the next front line of the coronavirus pandemic. She is part of a network of New York home care nurses treating hundreds of patients who have been discharged from hospitals and sent home to recover from the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

U.S. coronavirus death toll expected to reach 50,000 on Friday

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus is expected to reach 50,000 on Friday, doubling in 10 days and the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally. About 875,000 Americans have contracted the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the virus, and on average about 2,000 have died every day this month, according to a Reuters tally.

Coronavirus can cause extra delirium, but 'no catastrophe' in Belgian psychiatric hospital

From serving more fries to patients to engaging them in sewing face masks, Belgian psychiatric hospitals have carefully adapted their routine to comply with coronavirus restrictions. For the 200 patients in the care of Belgian psychiatrist Pierre Oswald, Belgium's lockdown means no trips to chocolate shops outside his Jean Titeca psychiatric hospital in Brussels.

Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus, U.S. official says

The coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity, a U.S. official said on Thursday in a potential sign that the pandemic could become less contagious in summer months. U.S. government researchers have determined that the virus survives best indoors and in dry conditions, and loses potency when temperatures and humidity rise - and especially when it is exposed to sunlight, said William Bryan, acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate.

Buildings closed by coronavirus face another risk: Legionnaires' disease

Commercial buildings shuttered for weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus could fuel another grisly lung infection: Legionnaires' disease. Public health experts urged landlords across the globe to carefully re-open buildings to prevent outbreaks of the severe, sometimes lethal, form of pneumonia.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Twitter storm as Trump thinks aloud on cures World leaders to launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but U.S. won't take part

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help launch a global initiative on Friday to accelerate work to fight COVID-19, the World Health Organization said, but the United States said it will not take part. The WHO said late on Thursday it would announce a "landmark collaboration" on Friday to speed the development of safe, effective drugs, tests, and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients' bodies. "Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion, or any other route)," the company said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Anand, Gujrathi, Humpy in strong Indian team for Online Nations Cup

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will spearhead Indias challenge in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup, to be held from May 5 to 10. The Indian team includes countrys number two Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna and Koneru Humpy. B Ad...

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

The company that brings live shows ranging from Disney on Ice to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that...

Centre allows COVID-19 pool testing, plasma therapy in Maha

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment. He said ...

Rahul Gandhi hits out at centre for freezing DA, DR hike

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the centres decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to all government employees, pensioners in view of the financial situation in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic calling it insen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020