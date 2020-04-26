Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,181 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,623 to 50,439. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 24, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

Prescriptions for two malaria drugs surged after Trump's praise as COVID-19 treatment: NYT

Prescriptions for two malaria drugs surged by more than 46 times on the day that U.S. President Donald Trump touted his opinion about their effectiveness in the coronavirus fight during a March briefing, the New York Times reported on Saturday. https://nyti.ms/2S9W1D3 "I think it could be something really incredible," Trump said on March 19, adding that the two drugs had shown "very, very encouraging results" in treating the virus but that more study was needed, the report quoted Trump as saying.

Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

Health Canada cautioned on Saturday against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19. The Canadian health department said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200426:nCNW4tyQKa the two drugs may cause serious side effects, including serious heart rhythm problems. It advised us of the two drugs only if prescribed by a doctor.

Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing

Eight mobile coronavirus testing units staffed by the army are starting to travel around Britain, with dozens more to follow, to help the government approach its target of 100,000 tests a day for the new coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised that number of daily tests by April 30, but by Friday only 28,760 had been achieved.

China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday

China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday. Of the total, there were six cases of local transmission, including five in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, and one in southeast Guangdong province, which neighbors Hong Kong.

G20 launches initiative for health tools needed to combat the coronavirus

The group of 20 rich and emerging economies on Sunday launched an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight the new coronavirus. The finance minister of Saudi Arabia, the current G20 chair, said the group is still working to bridge an estimated $8 billion funding gap to combat the pandemic.

New York to expand coronavirus testing at pharmacies: governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that he would allow independent pharmacists to collect samples to test for the novel coronavirus and would expand screening for antibodies, starting with first responders and other essential workers. Cuomo also told a daily briefing that hospitalizations across his state for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had fallen to the same level as 21 days ago, the latest sign the crisis was subsiding.

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in the coming days, according to a Reuters tally. More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain, and Italy.

Special Report: Countries, companies risk billions in the race for coronavirus vaccine

In the race to develop a vaccine to end the COVID-19 pandemic, governments, charities and Big Pharma firms are sinking billions of dollars into bets with extraordinarily low odds of success. They're fast-tracking the testing and regulatory review of vaccines with no guarantee they will prove effective. They're building and re-tooling plants for vaccines with slim chances of being approved. They're placing orders for vaccines that, in the end, are unlikely to be produced.

"No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection. In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed.