Health News Roundup: Latin America to see sharp increase in hunger, poverty: FAO; Children in South Asia at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunization drive: UNICEF and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacity

The World Health Organization (WHO) appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America. Paul Molinaro, chief of WHO operations support and logistics, said global vaccine shipments were disrupted in April, and if this continued into May there would be gaps in routine immunizations and campaigns against other disease outbreaks.

Latin America to see sharp increase in hunger, poverty: FAO

Hunger and poverty are set to spike in Latin America and the Caribbean as the impact of the novel coronavirus ravages the region´s economies and disrupts supply chains, according to a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Most countries across Latin America have been forced to shutter their economies, dashing hopes for growth and sending forecasts for unemployment spiraling upward.

Children in South Asia at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunization drive: UNICEF

Disruptions to immunization programmes across South Asia due to the coronavirus pandemic are upending attempts to vaccinate millions of children against deadly diseases, the United Nations' children's fund UNICEF warned on Tuesday. The pandemic has interrupted vaccine supply chains and left families fearful of attending clinics, UNICEF said, creating another looming health crisis in a region where 4.5 million children were not fully immunized against diseases such as measles, diphtheria and polio.

U.S. coronavirus cases approach one million, one-third of global infections: Reuters tally

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus were approaching 1 million on Tuesday, having doubled in 18 days, and made up one-third of all infections in the world, according to a Reuters tally. More than 56,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the virus, an average of about 2,000 a day this month, according to the tally.

Escaped Ebola patient hiding in Congo militia-held area: officials

An Ebola patient who escaped from a treatment centre in eastern Congo earlier this month has been hiding in an area controlled by local militia groups, local authorities and a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Tuesday. A cluster of new Ebola infections emerged on April 10 in the town of Beni, two days before the Democratic Republic of Congo was due to declare the end of the world's second-largest Ebola epidemic, which has killed more than 2,200 people since it started in August 2018.

UK on track to become one of Europe's worst hit in COVID-19 pandemic

Britain is on track to become one of Europe's worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, according to data on Tuesday that showed deaths from COVID-19 had already topped 20,000 by April 17, including a fast-rising toll in care homes. The Office for National Statistics said the death toll involving COVID-19 in England and Wales was 52% higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17, according to official data that include deaths in the community.

China lab rejects COVID-19 conspiracy claims, but virus origins still a mystery

Claims that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan have no basis in fact, the head of the lab told Reuters, adding that there were still no conclusive answers as to where the disease started. Conspiracy theorists have claimed SARS-CoV-2, now responsible for more than 200,000 deaths worldwide, was synthesised by the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), based in the city where the disease was first identified.

U.S. coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washington's predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities. Late on Monday, the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model raised its projected U.S. death toll to 74,073 by Aug. 4, up from nearly 67,000 predicted a week ago, and 60,000 predicted two weeks ago.

Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus, Beijing decries shifting of blame

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and that his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened. Trump's criticism was the latest from his administration to target China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has grown into a global pandemic. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now