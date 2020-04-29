Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks

Scientists at New York City's health department have begun to analyze the novel coronavirus's genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously look to reopen the largely shuttered city. Their work joins similar efforts at scores of institutions around the world, which have been sequencing the genomes of virus samples and pooling their findings in an online global database, allowing researchers to observe subtle differences between samples to track the outbreak's spread. Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial

Israeli cancer immunotherapy firm Compugen said on Monday it had positive initial results from an ongoing early-stage study of its COM701 therapy in patients with advanced solid tumours who have exhausted all standard treatments. COM701 was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities when administered alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's cancer drug Opdivo (nivolumab), Compugen said.

