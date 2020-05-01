Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19; WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 18:27 IST
Health News Roundup: Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19; WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australian PM says no evidence coronavirus originated in China laboratory, urges inquiry

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has angered Beijing by calling for a global inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak, said he had no evidence to suggest the disease originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence he said he had seen.

Turkey's contact tracers race to contain coronavirus

Two medics in protective suits jumped out of a car in a deserted street in central Ankara and hurried inside a building - one carrying medical equipment and the other, paperwork. Some 15 minutes later, they sped off to their next appointment, one of nearly 6,000 teams deployed across Turkey to try to stem the coronavirus pandemic by tracking down the contacts of those found to have become infected.

Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19

In the battle against coronavirus, Swiss soldiers are using smartphones to test a new contact tracing application that could prevent infections while also protecting users' privacy. Switzerland hopes to launch the app on May 11 based on a standard, developed by researchers in Lausanne and Zurich, that uses Bluetooth communication between devices to assess the risk of catching COVID-19.

WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines

The annual meeting of health ministers will take place virtually from May 18, with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. The shortened agenda will include items essential for "governance continuity" such as election of its executive and a speech by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Afghanistan likely facing coronavirus 'health disaster': U.S. watchdog

Afghanistan, beset by a poor healthcare system, malnutrition, war and other vulnerabilities, likely is facing a "health disaster" from the coronavirus, a watchdog report to the U.S. Congress warns. The report released late on Thursday by Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko could heighten concerns among U.S. officials and lawmakers that the pandemic threatens to derail stalled U.S.-led peace efforts.

Japan PM Abe leaning towards extending state of emergency, to decide May 4

Japanese Prime |(Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he was leaning towards extending the country's state of emergency for about a month as experts said coronavirus restrictions should remain in place until the number of cases falls further. The emergency is now due to expire on May 6 but Abe said the situation remains tough and further cooperation is needed from Japanese citizens, although he would make a final decision on May 4 after consultations with experts.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

VIRUS RHETORIC ESCALATES

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 39,791 with 98 new deaths: health authorities

The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 475 to 39,791 health authorities said on Friday, with 98 new deaths. The country's death toll stands at 4,893, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Coronavirus trial drug remdesivir's maker aims for wide distribution: Gilead CEO

Gilead Sciences, which manufactures remdesivir, is focused on making the experimental coronavirus drug accessible and affordable to as many people as possible once it is approved, Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said on Friday. Gilead has already said it will donate the first 1.5 million doses of remdesivir and O'Day told NBC's "Today" show that the company understood its responsibility to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese startup Rokid sees opportunity with COVID-fighting smart glasses

A Chinese startup that develops augmented-reality products for use in manufacturing and gaming has found a promising growth area in the midst of a global pandemic - wearable glasses that measure temperatures on the move. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019, Hangzhou-based startup Rokid developed a pair of glasses to help screen for symptoms. Rokid Vice President Xiang Wenjie says demand has risen for the company's T1 glasses, developed in only two weeks, after it sold roughly 1,000 pairs to governments, industrial parks and schools.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Lockdown extended till 17th May: MHA

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situationThe Ministry of Home Aff...

Why was Cong silent when Rajasthan increased VAT on petrol, asks Haryana minister Anil Vij

With the Congress slamming the Haryana government for increasing VAT on diesel and petrol, state Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday asked the main opposition why it didnt raise its voice when its own government in Rajasthan hiked the same rat...

Ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers: PM Modi to power sector

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked officials to work towards ensuring round-the-clock supply of power to all consumers. &#160; At a meeting on the power sector and the impact of COVID-19 on it, he&#160...

Maha: KDMC chief asks staff to feed lockdown-hit stray dogs

Authorities in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Maharashtras Thane district on Friday asked staff to ensure stray dogs are fed. A KDMC release said an order to this effect was issued by civic chief Vijay Suryanvanshi after he saw s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020