Health News Roundup: Russia records more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day; Tijuana coronavirus death rate soars after hospital outbreaks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Portugal's low-income households struggle to survive pandemic

One in four Portuguese with a monthly household income of 650 euros ($705) or less have lost all their income because of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the National School of Public Health showed on Saturday. "Economic consequences of illness and confinement, such as unemployment or less income sources, can disproportionately affect the most vulnerable groups," said the study, which surveyed around 4,000 people between April 25 and May 1.

Russia records more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day

Russian authorities said on Saturday they had recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676. Russia's coronavirus taskforce said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827.

Tokyo reports 36 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday: TV Asahi

Tokyo reported 36 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, TV Asahi said, three less than a day earlier and the seventh consecutive day that new infections have remained below 100. The latest figures, for which the broadcaster cited unnamed sources, bring total coronavirus infections in Japan's capital city to 4,846 cases.

FDA commissioner in self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday. Hahn immediately took a diagnostic test and was tested negative himself for the novel coronavirus, FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in an emailed statement.

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than 3.95 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 273,805 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0214 GMT on Saturday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Half of Spaniards will see lockdown eased from Monday as death toll falls

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to its second lowest since mid-March on Saturday, as half the country prepared to move to the next phase of an exit from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns. Spain began to loosen its lockdown this week, but Phase 1 will include a considerable easing of measures that will allow people to move around their province as well as attend concerts and go to the theatre. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

Tijuana coronavirus death rate soars after hospital outbreaks

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico's best-known border city, Tijuana, has soared and the COVID-19 mortality rate is twice the national average, the health ministry says, after medical staff quickly fell ill as the outbreak rampaged through hospital wards. A floor at one of the city's main public hospitals has been left empty because so many workers are sick there are not enough left to care for patients, the hospital director said, despite people with COVID-19 symptoms lining up outside to get in for treatment.

Slovakia records no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 10

Slovakia on Friday recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the first time since March 10, government figures showed. The central European country of 5.5 million has had fewer cases and deaths than neighbouring countries. Cases total 1,455 while 26 people have died and 919 have already recovered.

Indonesia reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, biggest in a day

Indonesia reported on Saturday 533 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase, taking the total number to 13,645, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Yurianto reported 16 more have died from the disease, taking the total number of death to 959, while 2,607 have recovered.

China to reform disease prevention system

China will reform its disease prevention and control system to address weaknesses exposed by the coronavirus outbreak, a senior health official said on Saturday. China has been criticised domestically and abroad as being initially slow to react to the epidemic, which first broke out on a large scale in Wuhan. The virus has since spread across the world, infecting almost 4 million people and killing almost a quarter-million from the COVID-19 disease it causes.