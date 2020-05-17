Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy to recover slowly from COVID -budget office

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:39 IST
UK economy to recover slowly from COVID -budget office
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's economy is unlikely to have a quick bounce back as it recovers from its coronavirus shutdown which could have wiped more than 30% off output last month, the head of the country's budget forecasting office said on Sunday.

Robert Chote, chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), said April was probably the bottom of the crash as the government is now moving to gradually ease its lockdown restrictions. "We know that the economy, probably at its worst last month, may have been a third or so smaller than it normally would have been, in terms of output of goods and services and people's spending," he told BBC television.

"But that should be the worst of it." Britain, like many other countries, has shut down much of its economy to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last month, the OBR said Britain's gross domestic product could plummet by 13% in 2020, its biggest collapse in more than 300 years. Chote said a quick, V-shaped recovery included in that report was only meant to be an illustrative scenario to show the hit to the public finances.

"In practice, I think you are likely not to see the economy bouncing back to where we would have expected it otherwise to be by the end of the year, on that assumption, but instead a rather slower recovery," Chote said. As well as the pace of the lifting of the lockdown, the speed of the recovery would depend on how cautious consumers remained and how companies adjust to changes in the economy such as more demand for online retailing and less for restaurants.

Chote said Britain would not necessarily have to return to severe public spending cuts to cope with the debt surge that will come from its response to the coronavirus crisis. Key factors include how much permanent damage the economy suffers, the level of interest rates on public debt - which are currently rock-bottom - and how much the country wants to spend on health and other services.

"But a post-financial crisis-style, extended period of austerity is not a done deal," Chote said, adding tax increases were another option. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not lead Britain into a new period of austerity after previous Conservative-led governments sought to fix the public finances by cutting spending in many areas of public services. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden and Jason Neely)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

7 immigrants from Pakistan test COVID-19 positive in Jodhpur: NGO

Seven Pakistani migrants, including four women, residing in the Pratapnagar area of this city have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days, NGO Universal Just Action Society UJAS said on Sunday. These seven Hindu migrants, all o...

Those travelling by special train must 'agree' to follow quarantine protocol of states: IRCTC

After passengers on board a special train to Bengaluru refused to be quarantined, the IRCTC has now decided that only those who agree to follow the quarantine protocol of the destination states will be allowed to book tickets on its portal....

UK economy to recover slowly from COVID -budget office

Britains economy is unlikely to have a quick bounce back as it recovers from its coronavirus shutdown which could have wiped more than 30 off output last month, the head of the countrys budget forecasting office said on Sunday.Robert Chote,...

Afghan president, rival close in on power-sharing deal - sources

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, his rival in a disputed presidential election, are close to completing a power-sharing deal to end a political stalemate that has hampered progress towards peace, three people familiar wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020