Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League players won't be fit until late June - Bruce

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:58 IST
Soccer-Premier League players won't be fit until late June - Bruce
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has warned that players will not be ready for competitive action until the end of June as the Premier League looks to restart the season next month. The league has been suspended since mid-March but its plans to resume received a boost when the government last week said it was "opening the door" for the sport to return.

Another meeting is planned for Monday to discuss safety measures needed for "Project Restart" to happen and Bruce said players need at least six weeks to get back in shape. "You have to remember that they have had eight weeks off and that is probably the longest break some of these players have had in their careers," Bruce told the Sunday Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/05/16/exclusive-steve-bruce-interview-premier-league-restart-must.

"If we were doing pre-season, we would have six weeks and probably have six friendly games to get them ready for the first league match. "We need enough preparation time to get these players into shape or they are just going to fall down like a pack of cards. Most of the managers have the same concerns... I don't see how we can play games until the back end of June."

Watford manager Nigel Pearson warned that players' lives could be in danger if the Premier League returns too soon. Newcastle defender Danny Rose also expressed concerns, saying players' health was more important than restarting the season.

"I've spoken to him (Rose) and he's coming back as well," Bruce said. "I don't think there is a footballer out there who has done more for the NHS throughout this than Danny. "If a player refuses to come in or play, I have sympathy for that and would understand it. You have to respect everybody's personal views on it."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Goa reports 19 active cases of COVID-19

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the total number of active cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 19.A 23-year-old male worker from Karwar who was brought in the state along with other workers tested positive. He...

Auraiya road accident: Two more migrant workers die, toll rises to 26

Two more migrant workers died on Sunday following injuries sustained in the road accident a day earlier at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, raising the death toll in the incident to 26, said local police. Twenty-four migrant workers had died and 3...

Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock but still facing a trial starting in a week for alleged corruption.His power-sharing agreeme...

'Friends' was progressive at the time: Lisa Kudrow

Friends star Lisa Kudrow says if the popular sitcom were created today, it would be completely different, starting off with a more inclusive cast. With the reruns on TV and memes on social media, the younger generation which has discovered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020