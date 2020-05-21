Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:31 IST
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Mask in a restaurant? This one can gobble like Pac-Man OR YEHUDA, May 18 - Israeli inventors have developed a coronavirus mask with a remote control mouth that lets diners eat food without taking it off, a device they say could make a visit to a restaurant less risky. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-MASK (TV, PIX), by Eli Berlzon, 314 words)

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in SYDNEY/BEIJING/HELSINKI, May 19 - In Thailand, you cannot have food or water in flight and must wear a mask. In Malaysia and Indonesia, the plane needs to be half-empty. In the United States and Europe, it's not mandatory for airlines to leave the middle seat open. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES (TV, PIX), by Jamie Freed, Stella Qiu and Anne Kauranen, 654 words)

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine TOKYO, May 20 - As Japan's restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-PUB (PIX, TV), by Jack Tarrant, 297 words)

Empty trains, clogged roads: Americans get behind the wheel to avoid transit NEW YORK, May 20 - As Americans plan for life after pandemic lockdowns, many want to avoid public transport and use a car instead, straining already underfunded transit systems and risking an increase in road congestion and pollution. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRANSIT (PIX), by Tina Bellon, 642 words)

'I miss dancing': Elderly S.Koreans lament loss of 'playground' as senior discos shut SEOUL, May 20 - For years, Jeong Nam-poong has found entertainment at daytime discotheques called colatecs that cater to older folks, often losing track of time while dancing the jitterbug under fairy lights and mirror balls. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-COLATEC (REPEAT, FEATURE, TV, PIX), by Cynthia Kim, 476 words)

Argentine parents, newborn baby separated 8,000 miles by virus BUENOS AIRES, May 18 - Jose Perez and Flavia Lavorino in Buenos Aires have yet to meet their baby Manu, who was born via a surrogate mother in Kiev 8,000 miles (12,875 km) away as lockdowns around the world and shuttered borders prevented the new parents from traveling. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UKRAINE-BABIES-PARENTS (TV, PIX), by Juan Bustamante, 400 words)

Mariachis delight quarantined Colombians with jolts of street music BOGOTA, May 19 - The boisterous music - usually heard at family celebrations and raucous birthdays - bursts through the eerily quiet streets of Colombia's capital, Bogota. The mariachis have arrived. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MARIACHIS (TV, PIX), by Javier Andres Rojas, 255 words)

Rio pet delivery brings companionship to Brazilians in isolation RIO DE JANEIRO, May 18 - Three-year-old Sansa, a black dog with a white spot on her belly, spent nearly a year in a Rio de Janeiro animal shelter before the coronavirus pandemic restricted visitors, making her odds of being adopted even dimmer. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-PET DELIVERY (TV, PIX), by Sergio Queiroz, 318 words)

A nurse struggled with COVID-19 trauma. He was found dead in his car May 20 - Becoming a nurse in 2018 was a dream come true for William Coddington. He loved helping people and feeling needed at his West Palm Beach, Florida hospital. The 32-year-old was on the upswing of a decade-long battle with opioid addiction and other substance abuse, according to friends and family, who said he was committed to his recovery. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NURSE-DEATH (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Gabriella Borter, 1324 words)

UNDERSTANDING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: (New items marked with asterisk. Some URL links can only be opened with an external browser)

THE MEDICAL RACE The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE)

* COVID SCIENCE-T cells play a role in fighting coronavirus; COVID-19 affects children differently * COVID SCIENCE-Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine; virus travels further on breezy days

The COVID-19 testing challenge (https://tmsnrt.rs/3d7v0be) FACTBOX-U.S. COVID-19 tests: What's out there and how well do they work

EXPLAINER-Tracking the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' as lockdowns ease EXPLAINER-What do studies on new coronavirus mutations tell us?

EXPLAINER-Could warmer weather help contain the coronavirus? EXPLAINER-Who's WHO? The World Health Organization under scrutiny

When medical resources are limited, who should get care first? (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cbqJng) Ventilators: A bridge between life and death (https://tmsnrt.rs/2VNK7B2)

Protecting those fighting the coronavirus (https://tmsnrt.rs/2LpR7xM) EXPLAINER-Why are some S.Koreans who recovered from the coronavirus testing positive again?

FACTBOX-Global pharma industry steps up efforts to battle coronavirus Coronavirus and COVID-19: Fact versus fiction

LIVING THE NEW NORMAL Tracking the lockdown: what is opening up around the world (https://tmsnrt.rs/2YBpGJj)

FACTBOX-How to travel in Europe in the era of coronavirus * FACTBOX-New measures being put in place for air travel differ by country

FACTBOX-Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

* EXPLAINER-Do children spread COVID-19? Risks as schools consider reopening The last places on earth without coronavirus (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cUYM31)

How to construct a face mask (https://tmsnrt.rs/2SfTsiz) Don't hoard: A calculator to help you figure out how long your food will last you while under quarantine (https://reut.rs/2xmXgHA)

Livestream Calendar: A Global Guide to Virtual Events (https://tmsnrt.rs/2YhZ5AY) The Apocaloptimist's Manifesto (https://tmsnrt.rs/2zHLJUf)

A breath of fresh air: How air quality has improved during the coronavirus crisis (https://reut.rs/3etB13s) Tracing COVID-19: Using technology to track the contagion (https://tmsnrt.rs/3f00GRK)

FACTBOX-The race to deploy COVID-19 contact tracing apps * WIDER IMAGE-Rural Ecuador faces coronavirus outbreak without doctors (https://reut.rs/36ga2F3)

* WIDER IMAGE-Cut off by coronavirus, Hondurans in packed prison suffer mental toll (https://reut.rs/36ljXcy) * Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems(https://tmsnrt.rs/3dxf7LA)

How coronavirus brought Southeast Asia's megacities to a standstill (https://tmsnrt.rs/3dAnu94) FACTBOX-Coronavirus stalks the corridors of power

ECONOMY AND BUSINESS FACTBOX-Global economic policy response to the coronavirus crisis

FACTBOX-Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak * EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

* In nautical limbo: where cruise ships sit idle with crew on board (https://tmsnrt.rs/2LN9lcV) * FACTBOX-Fashion brands cut orders with Asian garment makers

FACTBOX-Pandemic, oil crash trigger wave of bankruptcies in corporate America FACTBOX-New U.S. House coronavirus bill contains $3 trillion plus in aid

* FACTBOX-France, Germany propose 500 bln euros in grants for post-COVID recovery * FACTBOX-Measures in latest Italian package to help battered economy

FACTBOX-Businesses signal earnings hit as coronavirus takes a toll EXPLAINER-Why 14.7% U.S. unemployment rate doesn't capture the true state of the coronavirus economy

FACTBOX-Airlines lay off staff to cope with coronavirus crisis FACTBOX-Airlines take off again after coronavirus groundings

TRACKING THE DISEASE Global tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2W82n73)

U.S. tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0) * Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR) ​​​​​​​

Track COVID-19 in your country (https://tmsnrt.rs/35gqhkN) How COVID-19 deaths multiplied across countries as the pandemic spread (https://tmsnrt.rs/3bJC2CN)

How the coronavirus hitched a ride through China (https://reut.rs/2XDMFmp) The Korean clusters (https://tmsnrt.rs/2KPi2mh)

Breaking the wave: Measuring the death toll (https://tmsnrt.rs/2SkZ23g) PHOTO GALLERIES

* Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown (https://reut.rs/2WMac3G) * Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen(https://reut.rs/2z7EW6x)

* Sports restart with empty stands (https://reut.rs/36emsNI) * Mexico begins reopening despite coronavirus onslaught fears(https://reut.rs/36hgKdJ)

* Russia coronavirus cases near 300,000 (https://reut.rs/3bNT7e9) Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease (https://reut.rs/2Ltr9JP)

Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak (https://reut.rs/3cy2tfe) Shanghai Disneyland reopens (https://reut.rs/2YVB96E)

Coronavirus surges across Brazil (https://reut.rs/2T3ZVxD) Empty streets of New York City (https://reut.rs/360omBw)

Notable deaths in 2020 (https://reut.rs/2WNM5k9) Life in the age of coronavirus (https://reut.rs/2LnXBgK)

Coronavirus street art (https://reut.rs/3dLXcRd) Athletes train despite lockdown limbo (https://reut.rs/2SZLF9a)

Ramadan in a pandemic (https://reut.rs/35T5ynD) America amid the coronavirus pandemic (https://reut.rs/3cpFZgl)

Some U.S. states ease lockdown restrictions (https://reut.rs/2Z9x3bl) More countries ease lockdown restrictions (https://reut.rs/2WOEFgt)

Anti-lockdown protests around the world (https://reut.rs/35Ub5Kr) Faces from the coronavirus frontlines (https://reut.rs/3boYkZv)

Burying the victims of coronavirus (https://reut.rs/2WNmzLK) (Compiled by Patrick Enright, Leela de Kretser, Nick Tattersall and Tiffany Wu)

