Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esports-'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:00 IST
Esports-'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP
Representative image

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who broke all-time streaming records with his 2017 hit 'Despacito' (slowly), is joining the Formula One fast stream for a virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Miami-based Puerto Rican will line up in Racing Point colors in a field with eight regular F1 drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who will still be a home favorite on simulated streets. Mercedes Valtteri Bottas, last year's world championship runner-up behind six times champion teammate Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, and Renault's Esteban Ocon will be making their virtual debuts.

Hamilton, winner in the principality from pole last year, is not taking part in an event that is mainly for fun but with some bragging rights. The live-streamed virtual race comes on the weekend that was scheduled for the Formula One showcase, absent from the calendar for the first time since 1954 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formula One last raced in December but is hoping to get its delayed season going in Austria without spectators in July. Bottas, whose Instagram feed has given an insight into his training and recreational activities at home in Finland, will partner Mercedes' Mexican reserve Esteban Gutierrez.

Ocon lines up with Nicolas Prost, son of four times world champion Alain, for Renault. The other F1 drivers competing are Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Lando Norris (McLaren), Monaco-based Thai Alex Albon (Red Bull), and the Williams pairing of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Norris in McLaren's lineup while Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returns with Alfa Romeo. Motorcycle rider Luca Salvadori will race for AlphaTauri while former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher's son David joins Fonsi at Racing Point and Hawaiian pro surfer Kai Lenny comes on board for Red Bull.

All will be racing from their homes on simulators.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon taps into food delivery services in India

Amazon.com Inc is rolling out services to deliver food in India, pitting it against established players Swiggy and Zomato in a market that has seen explosive growth in the last few years. Amazon already has a strong presence in India with i...

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Receives Maximum Pre-booking on Amazon soon after its Launch

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The Smartwatch received maximum pre-booking on Amazon, featured in the most popular list within few hours of launch HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e buyers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazo...

Chennai, May 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

One person died of coronavirus in Andhra Predesh while 45 fresh cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,605, a bulletin from the government said on Thursday. . MDS2 KA-SONIA GANDHI-CASE Case filed agai...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India, Bangladesh, causes widespread flooding

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and flooding over large trac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020