Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salvadoran president vetoes coronavirus law again - legal team

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 07-06-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 08:34 IST
Salvadoran president vetoes coronavirus law again - legal team

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has for the second time vetoed emergency legislation passed to regulate the Central American country's coronavirus policy and usher in a gradual reopening of its economy, his legal team said on Saturday. Bukele's legal counsel, Conan Castro, said Bukele had vetoed the law backed on May 30 by Congress because it breached a number of constitutional guarantees including the rights and health of workers and cooperation between organs of government.

Castro was speaking to reporters at a news conference in San Salvador with other members of Bukele's legal team. Bukele, who has been at loggerheads with Congress for weeks over coronavirus policy, had vetoed a similar law in May on the grounds it put the public's health at risk. He had said he would do the same with the law passed last weekend.

Bukele has imposed some of the toughest measures in the Americas against the pandemic, repeatedly clashing with lawmakers over the scope of the lockdown he is pursuing. Bukele's administration is also ready to sanction any companies that restart operations on Monday without proper authorization, Labor Minister Rolando Castro told reporters at a separate news conference in the capital.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico coronavirus count surpasses 113,000, toll at 13,500

Mexico City Mexico, June 07 SputnikANI Mexico registered around 3,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 count in the country to over 113,000. The countrys COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 13,500 according to...

Salvadoran president vetoes coronavirus law again - legal team

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has for the second time vetoed emergency legislation passed to regulate the Central American countrys coronavirus policy and usher in a gradual reopening of its economy, his legal team said on Saturday. Buk...

Motor racing-Dixon puts in long day to take win on IndyCar return

Scott Dixon rocketed to career win number 47 at the Genesys 300 on Saturday as the IndyCar season got off to a crash-filled start at the Texas Motor Speedway after a nearly three-month delay because of the novel coronavirus.While North Amer...

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

The NBA continues to fine tune the structure and rules it will follow when the season resumes July 31 at the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla., including tweaks to the standings and potential roster changes. ESPN reported Saturday that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020