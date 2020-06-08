Left Menu
Development News Edition

At 94, poet Gulzar Dehalvi beats COVID-19

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:49 IST
At 94, poet Gulzar Dehalvi beats COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

"Us sitamgar ki meherbani se, dil ulajhta hai zindagani se" (It's the kindness of the oppressor, that entangles me more with life). Perhaps nothing more than his own couplet can define Urdu poet Gulzar Dehalvi's recovery from COVID-19, who at the age of 94 has defeated the infection that has claimed over 7,200 lives in the country so far. Anand Mohan Zutshi, famous as Gulzar Dehalvi, was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on June 1 and discharged on Sunday, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said

"Ten patients were discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday, including the 94-year-old man, after successful treatment of coronavirus," Chauhan said. The nonagenarian, known in literary circles for his passion and command over Urdu, previously had heart and thyroid-related issues besides age-related concerns, Sharda Hospital's medical superintendent Ashutosh Niranjan said

"When I examined the patient, he was critically ill. His oxygen saturation was very low. So, we immediately decided to shift him to the ICU. His body had low oxygen levels with respiratory acidosis," the senior doctor said. He said the hospital then appointed dedicated staff and a doctor to take personal care of the patient. He was given ventilation support with high antibiotics, anti-viral, multivitamins besides supportive therapy for his heart disease and hypothyroidism along with high protein diet with ryles tube. Eventually, his condition improved and the non-invasive ventilation support was removed after three days. "On June 5, we again tested him for COVID-19 and got a negative report on June 6. On Sunday, the patient was discharged and sent back home for self-quarantine for seven days," Niranjan said. District Magistrate Suhas L Y hailed his recovery as a motivation for others. "This 94-year-old resident turned COVID negative and was discharged today. He is an inspiration to many like me. Sir, you motivate us to work even harder, we all residents wish you a very long and healthy life (sic)," Suhas tweeted. DIO Chauhan said on Sunday, 42 patients admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and five from the private Kailash Hospital, both in Greater Noida, were also discharged. Altogether 57 patients were discharged on Sunday and the recovery rate of patients in the district is now over 65 per cent, he added. Till Sunday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded 632 positive cases of coronavirus while the number of active patients was 195, according to official statistics. The district has witnessed eight deaths due to the pandemic so far, according to officials.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases at end-day on June 7 were 95,699, up from 95,057 earlier in the day; 7,800 deaths, up from 7,773

June 8 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AT END-DAY ON JUNE 7 WERE 95,699, UP FROM 95,057 EARLIER IN THE DAY 7,800 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,773 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA CANADA WILL FROM NOW ON ONLY REPORT TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEA...

SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

Contributing in the fight against coronavirus, the South Western Railway said it has manufactured 2,252 high quality Personal Protective Equipment PPE coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. Aiding the medical fraternity by providin...

Calcutta HC bar association members decide not to attend physical hearing

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Monday decided that lawyers will not attend physical functioning of the high court scheduled to resume partially from June 11, claiming that it will jeopardise their safety in the COVID-19 scenario...

Diasorin to appeal Italian court ruling cancelling deal with hospital over COVID test

An Italian administrative court has cancelled a contract between diagnostics group Diasorin and a hospital in the northern region on Lombardy for the development of a coronavirus antibody test, a ruling seen by Reuters showed on Monday.Dias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020