Boruto Chapter 47 release possible in June? What more can be seen this time

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kobe | Updated: 10-06-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 03:18 IST
Boruto Chapter 47 release possible in June? What more can be seen this time
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga Chapter 47 may focus on Koji and show us his backstory and reveal his creators. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Boruto Chapter 47 is a highly demanding and much-awaited chapter that will focus on the rise of the Ohtotsukis. However, fans need to wait a few days more as it won't be coming until the third week of this month. Read further to get more updates on it.

Fans will be surprised to see the continual betrayal of Kashin Koji in Boruto Chapter 47 as he fights Jigen to stop him from using Karma and reviving Isshiki. Thanks to the creator for not delaying Boruto's imminent Chapter 47 as other manga like One Piece is getting delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga Chapter 47 may focus on Koji and show us his backstory and reveal his creators. It will mainly revolve around scientific themes such as clones, cyborgs and cybernetic enhancements. There is a possibility that the creator of Kashin Koji could be someone from Konoha village.

Orochimaru could be one of the scientists in Boruto Chapter 47 that made Kashin Koji by using Jiraiya's DNA. A fan on Reddit even suggests that Orochimaru could have participated in making Koji.

It will surely be better to wait for the official release of the Boruto Chapter 47 English version as it would help the manga creators.

Boruto Chapter 47 is going to be released on June 20. The raw scans will be leaked prior to its release.

