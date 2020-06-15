Health News Roundup: Mexico reports more than 17,000 total deaths from coronavirus; Coronavirus resurgence in Beijing prompts reinstatement of tough measures and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases for June 14; 36 in Beijing

Mainland China reported 49 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for June 14, down from 57 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that 39 of the new confirmed cases were locally transmitted.

French coronavirus 24-hour death toll under 30 for fifth day

France reported on Sunday nine new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 29,407 and marking the fifth day with under 30 fatalities. The government also reported the number of people in hospital fell by 28 to 10,881 and those in intensive care units fell by two to 869, with both tallies continuing weeks-long down-trends.

Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining a total of 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities. It is the second time in five days that no cases were reported and marked 21 days without a local transmission. There are 2,987 patients who have recovered.

WHO's Kluge warns against further lifting of lockdown in England: Guardian

The coronavirus induced lockdown in England should not be further lifted until the government's contact-tracing system proves to be "robust and effective", the World Health Organization's regional European director Hans Kluge said. In an interview https://bit.ly/2MYn0hK with the Guardian newspaper, Kluge also cautioned that Britain remained in a "very active phase of the pandemic" and warned against rushing into reopening the economy.

Mexico reports more than 17,000 total deaths from coronavirus

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,147 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 269 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 146,837 cases and 17,141 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Coronavirus resurgence in Beijing prompts reinstatement of tough measures

Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases on Monday, adding urgency to efforts to rein in a sudden resurgence of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital. The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a sprawling wholesale food market that is the biggest in Asia and accounts for 80% of Beijing's farm produce supply sourced both domestically and from overseas.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 192 to 186,461 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 192 to 186,461, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by four to 8,791, the tally showed.

Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Alabama reported a record number of new cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and South Carolina all had record numbers of new cases in the past three days, according to a Reuters tally.

Brazil registers 867,624 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, 43,332 deaths

Brazil has registered 867,624 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 17,110 new cases since yesterday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The total COVID-19 death toll rose to 43,332, with 612 new deaths since yesterday.

Colombia's confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 50,000

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Colombia have risen to over 50,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday, while neighboring Ecuador approached the same milestone. Colombia has reported 50,939 cases of the coronavirus and 1,667 deaths. In Ecuador, cases have surpassed 46,700 and deaths stand at 3,896.