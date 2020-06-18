Health News Roundup: China says it must improve hygiene in markets after Beijing outbreak; Gilead to enroll pediatric patients for late-stage remdesivir study and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, just days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that will rank as the nation's largest social gathering by far in three months. An uptick in coronavirus cases in many states over the past two weeks, along with rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, reflected a troubling national trend that has seen daily U.S. infection numbers climbing after more than a month of declines.

Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Thursday reported six new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,141 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities. The new cases were quarantined Thais returning from Saudi Arabia and India, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 580 to 187,764 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 580 to 187,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 26 to 8,856, the tally showed.

Mothers as 'trauma surgeons:' the anguish of raising black boys in America

Raising black boys in America involves "constant mental anguish," Danielle Pattillo, a special education teacher in New York City and mother to two sons, ages 14 and 22, said. Every day Pattillo told her sons they were unique, wanted, valued, and loved - "each step in their life, each plateau of their life."

China says it must improve hygiene in markets after Beijing outbreak

Low standards of hygiene in China's wholesale food markets and vulnerabilities in its food supply chain need to be urgently addressed after a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, a leading body of the ruling Communist Party said. The resurgence of COVID-19 in the country's capital over the past week, infecting more than 100 people and raising fears of wider contagion, has been linked to the city's massive Xinfadi food center.

Gilead to enroll pediatric patients for late-stage remdesivir study

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences said on Wednesday it will soon begin enrollment of pediatric patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19 in a late-stage study testing its experimental drug, remdesivir. The trial will assess the effectiveness and safety of the drug in the patients, which would include newborns to adolescents, across more than 30 sites in the United States and Europe, the company said.

Brazil coronavirus deaths climb to 46,510, cases near 1 million

Brazil recorded 1,269 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its official death toll from the novel coronavirus to 46,510, the most in the world outside the United States. The Health Ministry also registered 32,188 new cases of the virus since its Tuesday update, for a total of 955,377 confirmed cases, also second to the United States globally.

China reports 28 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-June 17, 21 of which were in the capital of Beijing, the country's health commission said on Thursday. The National Health Commission said four of the 28 cases were so-called imported ones involving travelers from overseas, and that there were 8 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases.

Requiring masks 'political hazard' as COVID-19 surges in California breadbasket

The first wave of COVID-19 came slowly to San Joaquin County in the heart of California's breadbasket, but the much-feared second surge is roaring through, sickening as many people in the two weeks since Memorial Day as in March and April combined. Hospitalizations have spiked by 40%, and the county is one of ten in the most populous U.S. state put on a watch list of places that might be ordered to lock down their economies again after weeks of careful reopening.

Mexico reports 4,930 new coronavirus cases, 770 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported on Wednesday 4,930 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 770 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 159,793 cases and 19,080 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.