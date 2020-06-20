Health News Roundup: Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnerved; Beijing tests food and parcel couriers as coronavirus checks widen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnerved

Troubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in the South and West, a day before President Donald Trump was due to preside over an Oklahoma campaign rally that will be America's largest indoor gathering in months. Wall Street jitters over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as states moved to reopen long-stifled commerce and ease social-distancing measures helped drive down major U.S. stock indexes, reversing earlier gains.

U.S. hospitals in hard hit regions step up use of steroids on sickest COVID-19 patients

Several U.S. hospitals in states with fresh surges of COVID-19 cases have started treating their sickest patients with dexamethasone rather than await confirmation of preliminary results of a study by British researchers, who said the inexpensive steroid saves lives. The move illustrates how the pandemic is changing the way hospitals work, at least regarding COVID-19 patients.

Beijing tests food and parcel couriers as coronavirus checks widen

Officials in Beijing are carrying out tests to detect traces of coronavirus on all food and parcel delivery workers in an effort to rein in a new outbreak, state-backed media reported on Saturday. Officials in the Chinese capital have been expanding nucleic acid testing across the city of 20 million since a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted just over a week ago.

Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages

Brazil was on track to surpass 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, second only to the United States, with total deaths fast approaching 50,000 as the country struggles with a tense political climate and worsening economic outlook. Brazil confirmed its first case of the virus on Feb. 26. It has spread relentlessly across the continent-sized country, eroding support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and raising fears of economic collapse after years of anemic growth.

Russia reports just under 8,000 new coronavirus cases

Russia on Saturday reported 7,889 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 576,952 since the crisis began. The national coronavirus response centre said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,002.

Indonesia reports 1,226 new coronavirus infections, 56 deaths: ministry

Indonesia reported 1,226 new coronavirus infections and on Saturday, taking its total number of cases to 45,029. Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 56 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,429, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

UK's Sunak sees 'enormous difference' after social distance review

British finance minister Rishi Sunak signaled that the government is poised to relax its two-meter social distancing rule for England which businesses have said in its current form would slow their recovery from the coronavirus lockdown. A review of the two-meter rule would be concluded next week, Sunak told BBC television on Saturday, adding: "Obviously that is something that will make an enormous difference, I think, to many businesses who are keen to see a change."

Mainland China reports 27 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Beijing

Mainland China reported 27 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 19, 22 of which were reported in the capital Beijing, China's National Health Commission said on Saturday. This compared with 32 confirmed cases a day earlier, 25 of which were in Beijing, where local authorities are working to contain a new outbreak at a food wholesale market.

Australian state reinstates restrictions after spike in coronavirus cases

Australia's second most populous state announced on Saturday it will reinstate tighter restrictions on home and public gatherings after logging a double-digit rise in coronavirus cases for a fourth straight day. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews chastised people for ignoring guidelines on social contact by engaging in behavior such as kissing and hugging as he reimposed a limit of five people visiting households and 10 people at public gatherings.

Tennessee lawmakers pass 'heartbeat' abortion bill banning procedure after six weeks

Tennessee lawmakers passed one of the tightest abortion restrictions in the country on Friday, banning the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, which is often before a woman realizes she is pregnant. The "heartbeat" bill follows a wave of similar strict anti-abortion measures passed by Republican-majority legislatures in an effort to prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guarantees a woman's constitutional right to abortion.