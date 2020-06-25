Health News Roundup: Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October; Australia posts biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 630 to 192,079 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 630 to 192,079, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 13 to 8,927, the tally showed.

Triple threat for refugees: Conflict, COVID-19 and cash, says IRC's Miliband

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, people already displaced by conflict, hunger, and economic upheaval are especially vulnerable. Lauren Young and Michelle Nichols of Reuters spoke with David Miliband, president, and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), as part of our #AskReuters series. Below are the edited highlights. Lauren Young: How is the pandemic impacting refugee populations?

Latin America's COVID-19 deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers said on Wednesday. The region has emerged as a new global hotspot for the fast-spreading pandemic as deaths surpassed 100,000 this week and cases have tripled from 690,000 one month ago to 2 million.

Australia posts biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Australia's second-most populous state deployed ambulances and mobile test centers in a coronavirus testing blitz as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months. Victoria state said 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double-digit new cases in the state. It has around 200 current cases out of a country total of 270.

U.S. sees second-largest rise in new coronavirus cases since crisis began

The United States has recorded the second-largest increase in coronavirus cases since the health crisis began, with a rise of 35,588 new infections on Tuesday as a dozen states see infections surge, according to a Reuters tally. Florida saw a record increase on Wednesday of over 5,500 new cases. On Tuesday, Arizona, California, Mississippi, and Nevada had record rises. Texas set a record on Monday.

Thailand reports one new coronavirus infection imported from abroad, no deaths

Thailand on Thursday reported one new coronavirus case detected in a Thai national returning from abroad, taking the country to 31 days without local transmission. The new case was undergoing mandatory quarantine after returning from Egypt, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Bayer bets on science in bid to prevent future Roundup lawsuits: legal experts

Seeking to forestall further claims, Bayer AG is taking a risky bet that an independent scientific review will ultimately show that its widely used weed killer Roundup does not cause cancer, legal experts said. The company on Wednesday agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle about 75% of the 125,000 filed and unfiled claims by Roundup users who say the herbicide caused them to develop a form of blood cancer. Japan's Sosei Group signs $377 million drug discovery deal with Abbvie

Japan's Sosei Group Corp will collaborate with Abbvie Inc on drug discovery in a deal worth up to $377 million, the companies said on Thursday. Sosei shares climbed 10% in Tokyo trading, compared with a 1% slide in the broader market.

Trump administration defends defunding COVID testing in Texas, four other states

The Trump administration said on Wednesday that it would no longer directly fund 13 of its original coronavirus testing sites in five states, saying states were allocated money for testing by the federal government last month. U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said in a call with reporters that the 13 sites were those left among 41 sites the agency set up when the new coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, before moving on from the "antiquated" program to newer testing programs.

Exclusive: Vaccine alliance finds manufacturing capacity for 4 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines

An influential foundation focused on preparation and response to epidemics that is backing nine potential coronavirus vaccines has identified manufacturers with the capacity to produce four billion doses a year, the group's top manufacturing expert told Reuters. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) plans to have two or three manufacturing plants for each vaccine, James Robinson, a longtime biopharma executive leading CEPI'S vast manufacturing push, said in an interview.