Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000; Roche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, chairman says and more

New U.S. coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:31 IST
Health News Roundup: Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000; Roche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, chairman says and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000

Russia on Saturday reported 6,852 new coronavirus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for a second day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 627,646. The country's coronavirus response centre said 188 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,969.

Special Report: As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments

Dr. Gopi Patel recalls how powerless she felt when New York's Mount Sinai Hospital overflowed with COVID-19 patients in March. Guidance on how to treat the disease was scant, and medical studies were being performed so hastily they couldn't always be trusted.

Roche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, chairman says

Swiss drugmaker Roche is unable to meet demand for molecular tests to identify active COVID-19 infections, its chairman told Swiss daily Tagesanzeiger. "The demand exceeds our production," Christoph Franz was quoted as saying in Saturday's paper. The decision on where tests were shipped to depended, among other things, on infection rates and the availability of diagnostic equipment.

Czech coronavirus cases rise just as holidays start

The Czech Republic recorded 168 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, authorities said, the highest daily rise in cases since early April just as the country is starting the two-month summer holiday season. It was also the fourth day of the last 10 showing a daily increase of more than 100. Over the past week, the eastern region of Karvina has been by far the most affected by the rise in cases, according to the Health Ministry website.

New U.S. coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic

The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million. The new record for positive COVID-19 tests comes as several states at the center of a new surge in infections took steps back from efforts to ease restrictions on businesses. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge

India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi. India has the world's fourth-biggest outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, below only the United States, Brazil and Russia in confirmed infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses

U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to buy a 20% stake in the pharmaceutical unit of Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd for about $490 million, the companies said in a statement on Saturday. Piramal Pharma will use the capital injection to accelerate its organic and inorganic growth plans, the statement said.

Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for approval in Europe

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has withdrawn an application for European approval of its Xiidra dry eye medicine after regulators concluded its effectiveness had not been demonstrated and that its benefits did not outweigh risks. Novartis bought Xiidra from Takeda last year for $3.4 billion up front and $1.9 billion in potential milestone payments to refresh its eye drug portfolio. The drug is approved in the United States where it posted $90 million in first-quarter sales, and Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan had said he would explore approval elsewhere.

Australia's Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus

Australia's state of Victoria recorded 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, double the daily rate seen a week ago, struggling to gain control over the pandemic while the rest of the country continues easing social distancing restrictions. Victoria, the country's second-most-populated state, has now seen 11 straight days of double digit new cases, most linked to known outbreaks in Melbourne's suburbs, health officials said. Victoria has 204 of Australia's total of about 270 active cases.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 1,385 cases

Indonesia on Saturday reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Yurianto also said there had been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"Respect our police" - wives of French officers berate government

Several dozen women protested in support of French police in central Paris on Saturday, as discontent within the countrys law enforcement agencies swells over what they feel is the governments unfair treatment of officers over racism. Polic...

7 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 543 fresh cases

Haryana on Saturday reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, while 543 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 13,427, the state health department said. Gurgaon reported two fresh fatalities, while Faridabad, Sonipat, Karnal, Jha...

National security matters shouldn't be politicised: Sharad Pawar responds to Rahul's remark

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that China has snatched away our land, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the national security matters should not be politicised. We can not forget what happened in 1962 when C...

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020