Health News Roundup: Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000; Roche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, chairman says and more

Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases stays below 7,000

Russia on Saturday reported 6,852 new coronavirus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for a second day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 627,646. The country's coronavirus response centre said 188 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,969.

Special Report: As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments

Dr. Gopi Patel recalls how powerless she felt when New York's Mount Sinai Hospital overflowed with COVID-19 patients in March. Guidance on how to treat the disease was scant, and medical studies were being performed so hastily they couldn't always be trusted.

Roche not yet meeting demand for molecular COVID-19 tests, chairman says

Swiss drugmaker Roche is unable to meet demand for molecular tests to identify active COVID-19 infections, its chairman told Swiss daily Tagesanzeiger. "The demand exceeds our production," Christoph Franz was quoted as saying in Saturday's paper. The decision on where tests were shipped to depended, among other things, on infection rates and the availability of diagnostic equipment.

Czech coronavirus cases rise just as holidays start

The Czech Republic recorded 168 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, authorities said, the highest daily rise in cases since early April just as the country is starting the two-month summer holiday season. It was also the fourth day of the last 10 showing a daily increase of more than 100. Over the past week, the eastern region of Karvina has been by far the most affected by the rise in cases, according to the Health Ministry website.

New U.S. coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic

The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million. The new record for positive COVID-19 tests comes as several states at the center of a new surge in infections took steps back from efforts to ease restrictions on businesses. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge

India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi. India has the world's fourth-biggest outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19, below only the United States, Brazil and Russia in confirmed infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses

U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to buy a 20% stake in the pharmaceutical unit of Indian conglomerate Piramal Enterprises Ltd for about $490 million, the companies said in a statement on Saturday. Piramal Pharma will use the capital injection to accelerate its organic and inorganic growth plans, the statement said.

Novartis pulls dry eye drug Xiidra's bid for approval in Europe

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has withdrawn an application for European approval of its Xiidra dry eye medicine after regulators concluded its effectiveness had not been demonstrated and that its benefits did not outweigh risks. Novartis bought Xiidra from Takeda last year for $3.4 billion up front and $1.9 billion in potential milestone payments to refresh its eye drug portfolio. The drug is approved in the United States where it posted $90 million in first-quarter sales, and Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan had said he would explore approval elsewhere.

Australia's Victoria struggles to contain coronavirus

Australia's state of Victoria recorded 41 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, double the daily rate seen a week ago, struggling to gain control over the pandemic while the rest of the country continues easing social distancing restrictions. Victoria, the country's second-most-populated state, has now seen 11 straight days of double digit new cases, most linked to known outbreaks in Melbourne's suburbs, health officials said. Victoria has 204 of Australia's total of about 270 active cases.

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 1,385 cases

Indonesia on Saturday reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said. Yurianto also said there had been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720.