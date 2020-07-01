Health News Roundup: First coronavirus cases found in sprawling migrant camp at U.S. border; As Japan re-opens, a hospital grapples with coronavirus aftermath and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Thailand reports two new imported coronavirus cases in quarantine

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases, both of which were imported from abroad, marking 37 successive days without domestic transmission. The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Kuwait and were found in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's COVID-19 task force.

First coronavirus cases found in sprawling migrant camp at U.S. border

Three asylum seekers have tested positive for coronavirus in sprawling encampment steps from the U.S. border in Matamoros, Mexico, marking the first cases in a settlement that advocates have long viewed as vulnerable amid the pandemic. Global Response Management (GRM), a nonprofit providing medical services in the camp, said it is proactively testing and isolating all close contacts of the three migrants who tested positive.

As Japan re-opens, a hospital grapples with coronavirus aftermath

Doctors in white coats and blue scrubs sat around a conference room table in June, looking up at a colorful slide projected on the wall. "How is anyone supposed to memorize this?" a doctor sitting in the back asked as Yoshihiro Masui, the director of Yokohama City Seibu Hospital's critical care center, checked the slides.

Australia to lock down 300,000 in Melbourne suburbs after coronavirus spike

Authorities will lockdown around 300,000 people in suburbs north of Melbourne for a month from late on Wednesday to contain the risk of infection after two weeks of double-digit rises in new coronavirus cases in Australia's second-most populous state. Australia has fared better than many countries in the pandemic, with around 7,830 cases and 104 deaths, but the recent surge has stoked fears of a second wave of COVID-19, echoing concerns expressed in other countries.

Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 60,000, confirmed cases top 1.4 million

Brazil registered 1,280 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the country's confirmed death toll to 59,594, according to Health Ministry data. Total confirmed cases rose by 33,846 to reach 1,402,041, the worst outbreak in the world outside the United States.

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by 47,000, biggest one-day spike of pandemic

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double. California, Texas, and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases.

WHO to Latam: Don't lower COVID-19 guard, deaths could quadruple by October

The toll from COVID-19 could rise to 438,000 deaths in Latin America by October if prevention measures are not kept up, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne warned on Tuesday. Fatalities so far in Latin America have reached 113,844 or almost one-fifth of the number of people who have died globally, according to mapping by Reuters.

China reports three new coronavirus cases on June 30 vs 19 a day earlier

China on Wednesday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the health authority said. All the new infections were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city reported seven new infections for June 29. There were no new deaths.

South Korea says to begin talks to purchase COVID-19 drug remdesivir in August

South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir which have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to purchase more supplies in August, its disease control agency said. "Patients who are eligible for remdesivir are limited to severe patients with pneumonia and in need of oxygen therapy," the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 466 to 194,725: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 466 to 194,725, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 12 to 8,985, the tally showed.