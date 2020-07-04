Following is a summary of current health news briefs. White House says economy 'roaring back,' touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soar

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well both in the battle against coronavirus and in efforts to get the U.S. economy moving again despite several days of record spikes in new cases. Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally. Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization. WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks

The World Health Organization (WHO) should soon get results from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. "Nearly 5,500 patients in 39 countries have so far been recruited into the Solidarity trial," he told a news briefing, referring to clinical studies the U.N. agency is conducting. UK death toll from confirmed cases rises to 44,131, up 137

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose by 137 to 44,131, government figures showed on Friday. The total included a revision for one death which had previously been counted twice. Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin America's largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising. Brazil has the world's second largest outbreak after the United States and the virus has killed over 60,000 people in the country. COVID-19 vaccines to enter late-stage trial by end of July, Fauci says

COVID-19 vaccine candidates will enter late-stage clinical studies by the end of the month, with others beginning in August, September and October, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday. The news comes as Moderna Inc, which is at the forefront of the country's vaccine development efforts, reiterated earlier in the day that a late-stage trial with 30,000 volunteers would begin this month. French coronavirus death toll rises by 18 to 29,893

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 18 over the last day to 29,893, the country's health department said on Friday. The number of people in intensive care units fell by 13 to 560, continuing a weeks-long downtrend. Gilead's COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated review process, making it the region's first authorised therapy to treat the virus. The move comes just a week after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its go-ahead for the drug, produced by Gilead Sciences, to be used in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age who are also suffering from pneumonia and require oxygen support. Recovered COVID-19 patients donate plasma for treatment in Argentina

People who recovered from coronavirus infections in Argentina have volunteered to donate plasma as part of a national clinical trial to test its effectiveness as a treatment for patients who are still sick with COVID-19. Recovered people came to centers across the country to donate, even as winter settles on the South American nation, bringing cold temperatures and rainy weather. Trump again hails U.S. COVID-19 testing as cases rise by record levels

President Donald Trump, yet again, hailed the United States' coronavirus testing as COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 55,000 on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic. A surge in coronavirus cases over the past week has put Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and led several governors to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.