Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador indigenous group holds hostage police, official; demand return of corpse amid pandemic

An indigenous group in the Ecuadorean Amazon has taken two police officers and a state official hostage to demand authorities return the body of a community leader who according to the government died of COVID-19.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 04-07-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 02:49 IST
Ecuador indigenous group holds hostage police, official; demand return of corpse amid pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An indigenous group in the Ecuadorean Amazon has taken two police officers and a state official hostage to demand authorities return the body of a community leader who according to the government died of COVID-19. Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said the man died of COVID-19 and was subsequently buried in accordance with international protocols for handling corpses amid the pandemic.

"Police officers cannot be considered a bargaining chip in this or any circumstance," tweeted Romo, publishing photos of the officials sitting in a wooden building surrounded by community members, some carrying traditional spears. Members of the Shuar Kumay community insist that Alberto Mashutak did not die of COVID-19 and that they should be allowed to give him a traditional burial, said lawyer Marcos Espinoza, who represents the community.

As the dispute escalated on Thursday afternoon, community members took the two officers and an official with government of the state of Pastaza hostage, Espinoza said in a telephone interview. "It is a violation of collective and cultural rights and we are proposing... that a judge order the exhumation and the transfer of the body," he said.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the Shuar Kumay community or from Ecuadorean indigenous organizations. Amazonian indigenous groups on Wednesday reported having 1,215 coronavirus cases and 37 deaths, according to data published by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon.

Ecuador suffered a brutal outbreak of coronavirus in March and April that left bodies accumulating in the streets of its biggest city, Guayaquil. But since then, infection and death rates have declined amid social distancing measures.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican soldiers kill 12 in cartel clash near border

Mexican soldiers killed 12 alleged drug cartel members wearing military gear in the violent border city of Nuevo Laredo on Friday, Tamaulipas state security officials said, in another instance of mass murders that have driven Mexicos homici...

Soccer-Newcastle sign ex-Motherwell goalkeeper Gillespie

Newcastle United have brought in former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year contract to provide competition at St James Park, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday. The 28-year-old Newcastle supporter was born in the city and ...

Colombian army fires 31 members for alleged sex abuse against minors

The Colombian army said on Friday it fired 31 of its members accused of involvement with sexual abuse or violence against minors, amid recent accusations of sex abuse of young girls by soldiers. At least 118 members of the army have been in...

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice being held at 'well-run' jail -local lawyers

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, is being detained at a New Hampshire jail where she is likely separated from other inmates and under constant surveillance, local lawyers said.A source familiar with Maxwells cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020