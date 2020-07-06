Left Menu
Development News Edition

City in China's Inner Mongolia warns after suspected bubonic plague case

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague. The health committee of the city of Bayan Nur issued the third-level alert, the second lowest in a four-level system. From 2009 to 2018, China reported 26 cases and 11 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 06:29 IST
City in China's Inner Mongolia warns after suspected bubonic plague case

Authorities in a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia issued a warning on Sunday, one day after a hospital reported a case of suspected bubonic plague.

The health committee of the city of Bayan Nur issued the third-level alert, the second lowest in a four-level system. The alert forbids the hunting and eating of animals that could carry plague and asks the public to report any suspected cases of plague or fever with no clear causes, and to report any sick or dead marmots.

Sunday's warning follows four reported cases of plague in people from Inner Mongolia last November, including two of pneumonic plague, a deadlier variant of plague. The bubonic plague, known as the "Black Death" in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents.

Plague cases are not uncommon in China, but outbreaks have become increasingly rare. From 2009 to 2018, China reported 26 cases and 11 deaths.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

At least 2 dead, 7 missing in boat capsizing in Indonesia

An overloaded fishing boat carrying 28 people capsized in eastern Indonesia, killing at least two children and leaving seven other people missing, an official said Monday. Boat crews on nearby vessels recovered the bodies of two children an...

Reports: NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

The NHL and the NHL Players Association have agreed on the return-to-play protocols for this season, according to multiple reports Sunday. The sides reportedly were still negotiating an extension to their collective bargaining agreement. Th...

Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said on Monday. Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the n...

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

The border between Australias two most populous states will close from Tuesday for an indefinite period, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday, following an outbreak of the coronavirus in his state.The decision marks the first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020