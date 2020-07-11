Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies; Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting COVID-19 deaths; dormitory screening urged and more

Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting COVID-19 deaths; dormitory screening urged The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies; Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting COVID-19 deaths; dormitory screening urged and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists focus on how immune system T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies

As scientists question whether the presence or absence, of antibodies to the novel coronavirus can reliably determine immunity, some are looking to a different component of the immune system, known as T cells, for their role in protecting people in the pandemic. Recent studies show that some recovered patients who tested negative for coronavirus antibodies did develop T cells in response to their COVID-19 infection. While the studies are small and have yet to be reviewed by outside experts, some scientists now say that people who experience a mild illness, or no symptoms at all, from the new coronavirus, maybe eliminating the infection through this T cell response.

Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting COVID-19 deaths; dormitory screening urged

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century to the very origins of germ theory.

The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that the novel coronavirus can spread through tiny droplets floating in the air, a nod to more than 200 experts in aerosol science who publicly complained that the U.N. agency had failed to warn the public about this risk.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thomas spoke, Roberts ruled in unusual Supreme Court term

Justice Clarence Thomas spoke and Chief Justice John Roberts ruled. The Supreme Courts most unusual term featured victories for immigrants, abortion rights, LGBTQ workers, and religious freedoms. The usually quiet Thomas baritone was heard ...

US citizen approaches Kerala High Court seeking to prolong his stay in Kerala

Johnny Paul Pierces five-month stay in Kerala has been a soul-soothing experience for 74-year-old US citizen. He now wants to spend the rest of his life here. Kerala is a beautiful place to live in. This is my fifth trip here. I usually sta...

Turkey amends laws to allow multiple lawyer associations

Turkeys parliament has passed controversial legislation amending laws governing attorneys and bar associations, despite protests from critics who say the move could limit the independence of lawyers and reduce the professional associations ...

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

State-run electricity giant NTPC on Saturday said Unit-1 of its Singrauli power plant has emerged as the countrys top-performing unit in the first quarter of this fiscal. The unit has registered a plant load factor PLF or capacity utilis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020