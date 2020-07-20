Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune housing society converts club house into isolation unit

The facility will cater to members of the society and office-bearers, when needed. Dr Mantri said on Monday the idea struck him amidst reports that COVID-19 patients are struggling to find beds in hospitals.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:01 IST
Pune housing society converts club house into isolation unit

Amidst reports of a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals here in Maharashtra, a housing society has converted its club house into an isolation facility. The facility in Sigma One Housing Society in Kothrud area houses six beds, an oxygen cylinder and concentrator, side tables, wheel-chairs and medicines.

It took just four days for members of the society to make necessary arrangements, after the idea was suggested by Dr Abhijeet Mantri, an ENT surgeon and a resident of the housing complex. The facility will cater to members of the society and office-bearers, when needed.

Dr Mantri said on Monday the idea struck him amidst reports that COVID-19 patients are struggling to find beds in hospitals. "Even if beds are available in some hospitals, family members of patients are struggling to locate them," Dr Mantri added.

He further said the isolation facility in his society can accommodate six patients at a time. "Of six, two to three patients can be given oxygen at time. We have also kept basic medicines ready," he said.

In their bid to put the suggestion into practice, some residents of the society stitched curtains for the facility while a member arranged a coffee-maker machine. Another member took up the responsibility of laundry. "A resident, who is an architect by profession, helped us redesign the club house," Dr Mantri said.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram has welcomed the efforts, but said such facilities set up in housing societies cannot be recognised as a hospital. Pune has been seeing a steady rise in the COVID-19 cases, with the district tally reaching 51,885 as on Monday.

Out of the total cases, over 37,000 have been reported from Pune city, as per the figures..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK government stands ready to support M&S workers, says PM's spokesman

Britains government is ready to support those workers who will lose their jobs at retailer Marks Spencer, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Marks Spencer plans to cut 950 jobs as part of a store management revam...

Ebay to sell classified ads unit to Adevinta for nearly $9 bln - source

Norwegian group Adevinta has won the auction to buy U.S. e-commerce firm EBay Incs classified-ads unit for nearly 9 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. eBay intends to keep a minority stake in the business fol...

Anupam Kher says his mother now 'healthy', will be quarantined at home

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said his mother, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been declared healthy by the doctors and she will now be quarantined at home. Kher on July 12, said his mother, Dulari, brother Raju and his famil...

Italian bond yields fall to early March lows on EU recovery fund hopes

Italys borrowing costs fell to their lowest since early March on Monday as signs of a potential deal started to emerge from a fraught European Union summit aimed at agreeing a 750 billion euro 860 billion economic recovery fund. The propose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020