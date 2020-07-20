Health News Roundup: U.S. companies fear workplace coronavirus precautions do not address airborne risk; Hong Kong reports 73 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. companies fear workplace coronavirus precautions do not address airborne risk

U.S. companies are raising new questions about how they can make workplaces safe after the world's top public health agency acknowledged the risk that tiny airborne droplets of the novel coronavirus may contribute to its spread, industry healthcare consultants said. About two weeks ago, the World Health Organization called for more scientific study into airborne transmission of COVID-19. The move raised awareness of an issue excluded from U.S. government back-to-work guidelines, adding to the challenge of keeping people safe in offices, stores and work sites, these consultants said.

Hong Kong reports 73 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Hong Kong reported 73 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 66 that were locally transmitted, as new restrictions took effect and authorities warned there was no indication that the situation was coming under control. The global financial hub reported more than 100 cases on Sunday, a record number as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that non-essential civil servants must work from home.

EU leaders' "mission impossible" Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing help amid chaotic U.S. response

Uber Technologies Inc has quietly launched a service to give public health officials quick access to data on drivers and riders presumed to have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, company officials told Reuters. The service, offered free of charge, could help burnish the image of the ride-hailing giant, which recently launched a new ad campaign spotlighting its "No Mask, No Ride" policy in the United States.

Afghan all-girls robotics team designs low-cost ventilator to treat coronavirus patients

In the eastern Afghan city of Herat, 18-year-old high school student Somaya Faruqi adjusts a suction cap as she puts the finishing touches before unveiling a low-cost, lightweight ventilator created by her and six other young women. The all-female Afghan Robotics Team, which has won international awards for its robots, started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation.

Indonesia reports second-highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported on Monday its second-highest daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths with 96 fatalities, a day after registering a record daily jump in deaths, data presented by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed. The country also reported 1,693 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 88,214, the highest in East Asia, with a total of 4,239 deaths.

Valneva eyes EU COVID-19 vaccine deal after agreeing to supply UK

France's Valneva is in talks with the European Union about supplying the bloc with its possible COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach said on Monday after striking a deal with Britain. Britain said on Monday it had agreed in principle to buy 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with an option to purchase 40 million more if it proved safe, effective and suitable.

Britain secures 90 million possible COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, Valneva

Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from an alliance of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, and French group Valneva , the business ministry said on Monday. Britain secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with an option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable, the ministry said.

UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he could not promise there would be successful vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the end of this year, saying "we're not there yet" even as Britain lines up supplies. "To say that I'm 100% confident that we'll get a vaccine, this year or indeed next year, is alas, just an exaggeration. We're not there yet," Johnson said after Britain announced supply deals for two more vaccines under development.

Japan's Shionogi targets annual vaccine output of 30 million

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co aims to boost production capacity for its potential coronavirus vaccine to produce enough for 30 million people annually by the end of 2021, a company official told Reuters on Monday. Amid an intensifying race to develop virus treatments, Shionogi aims to triple its domestic production capacity at its plant by adding equipment.