Health News Roundup: Australia expected to reveal biggest budget deficit since WW2 due to coronavirus; U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 billion for COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia expected to reveal biggest budget deficit since WW2 due to coronavirus

Australia is expected to report its biggest budget deficit since World War Two on Thursday when Canberra reveals the full economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and as the country struggles with its first recession in three decades. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will deliver an economic update saying the fight against coronavirus has come at great expense, despite Australia reporting far fewer cases and deaths than many developed nations.

Texas county stores bodies in trucks as state sets one-day record for COVID-19 deaths

Texas on Wednesday set one-day records for increases in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state, forcing one county to store bodies in refrigerated trucks and prompting a top health official there to call for new stay-at-home orders. Texas, which reported 197 deaths and 10,893 hospitalizations, has been one of the states hardest hit by the resurgent coronavirus. Hidalgo County, at the southern tip of the state on the U.S. border with Mexico, has seen cases rise 60 percent in the last week, according to a Reuters tally, with deaths doubling to more than 360.

Germany's coronavirus infections rise 569 to 203,368, RKI says

Germany's coronavirus infections rose 569 to 203,368, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, with the tally of deaths up six to stand at 9,101.

U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 billion for COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. government will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to innoculate 50 million people if it proves to be safe and effective, the companies said on Wednesday. The contract for 100 million doses of the vaccine amounts to a $39 price tag for what is likely to be a two-dose course of treatment.

Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021: WHO's Ryan

Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday. WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime, it is key to suppress the virus's spread, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergency program, as daily new cases around the globe are at near-record levels.

Over half of U.S. companies plan virus contact tracing for employees: survey

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by benefits company Mercer are starting COVID-19 contact tracing programs in their workplace with employees venturing back to offices even as new cases soar nationally. Countries such as South Korea have managed to contain the disease in part by tracking down and isolating everyone who has been in contact with an infected person.

Promise and prevention: Experts discuss the race for a COVID-19 vaccine

As the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up, Reuters invited a group of healthcare experts to answer questions as part of our #AskReuters Twitter chat series. Digital special projects editor Lauren Young asked participants which vaccine candidates show the most promise, and what to expect in terms of prevention, safety, and vaccine rollout.

California sees record 12,000 new coronavirus cases, surpasses New York as worst-hit state

California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data. Total cases in the most populous U.S. state rose by 12,112 on Wednesday to a total of more than 421,000, the biggest single-day increase since the pandemic started. California deaths also set a one-day record, rising by 159.

India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129

India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said on Thursday. India also reported 1,129 deaths for Wednesday, taking the death toll to 29,861. India has the third-highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

Ohio governor orders masks to be worn inside businesses

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statewide mandate on Wednesday, requiring masks to BE worn while inside businesses and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. The order, which goes into effect on Thursday at 6 p.m. local time, also requires masks to be worn when taking or operating public transportation or a ride-sharing vehicle.