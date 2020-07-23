Health News Roundup: China's Sinopharm says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by year-end: state media; UK pledges 100 million pounds to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

South Africa's 59% excess deaths imply hidden COVID-19 toll Baghdad airport reopens as coronavirus cases approach 100,000

Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights on Thursday after months of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Iraq especially hard in recent weeks. Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad in March, with only irregular or chartered flights operating and advance permission required for travel.

China's Sinopharm says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by year-end: state media

A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could be ready for public use by the end of this year, state media reported on Wednesday, ahead of a previous expectation it may become available in 2021. Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen told state broadcaster CCTV the company expects to finish late-stage human testing within about three months.

UK pledges 100 million pounds to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

Britain said on Thursday it will provide 100 million pounds ($127 million) of funding for a facility to scale up the manufacturing of vaccines for COVID-19. "This new Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly-produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics," Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement.

U.S. sets global benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine price at around the cost of a flu shot

The U.S. government has set a benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine pricing in a $2 billion deal announced on Wednesday with Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE that will likely pressure other manufacturers to set similar prices, industry analysts told Reuters. The deal, which is contingent on an approvable product, secures enough vaccine to inoculate 50 million Americans for about $40 a person, or about the cost of annual flu shots and is the first to provide a direct window into likely pricing of successful COVID-19 vaccines.

U.S. records 2,600 new coronavirus cases every hour as total approaches four million

U.S. coronavirus cases were approaching 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, according to a Reuters tally. Infections in the United States have rapidly accelerated since the first case was detected on Jan. 21. It took the country 98 days to reach 1 million cases. It took another 43 days to reach 2 million and then 27 days to reach 3 million. It has only taken 16 days to reach 4 million at a rate of 43 new cases a minute.

French hospital tests new breathalyser machine to detect COVID-19

A hospital in the southern French city of Lyon is testing patients with a new machine that enables them to breathe into a tube to see whether they have COVID-19 in a matter of seconds. The machine is entering a second trial phase after three months of use on dozens of people, among whom about 20 had the virus and the others did not. Unlike the uncomfortable standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, it is not invasive and provides an immediate result.

California sees record 12,000 new coronavirus cases, surpasses New York as worst-hit state

California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data. Total cases in the most populous U.S. state rose by 12,112 on Wednesday to a total of more than 421,000, the biggest single-day increase since the pandemic started.

California deaths also set a one-day record, rising by 159. India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129

India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus infections on Wednesday taking its total number of cases to 1.24 million, the health ministry said on Thursday. India also reported 1,129 deaths for Wednesday, taking the death toll to 29,861. India has the third-highest number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

Paris sewage reveals COVID still not flushed away

Samples of wastewater from the Paris sewage system have been showing traces of COVID-19 again since the end of June, having vanished when France imposed a lockdown, according to the head of the laboratory leading the research. Infection rates in France are subsiding, but officials this week made the wearing of masks in enclosed public spaces compulsory after a series of localised flare-ups. To date COVID-19 has killed over 30,000 people in France.