The country reported 52,972 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million - the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil - data from India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:28 IST
Health News Roundup: Top Indian ministers in hospital; UK to roll out millions of rapid COVID tests after criticism and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies

As the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, the next big advance in battling the pandemic could come from a class of biotech therapies widely used against cancer and other disorders - antibodies designed specifically to attack this new virus. Development of monoclonal antibodies to target the virus has been endorsed by leading scientists. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, called them "almost a sure bet" against COVID-19.

Top Indian ministers in hospital as virus cases breach 50,000 for fifth day

India's interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the country's daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday. The country reported 52,972 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million - the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil - data from India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

Rival drugmakers launch joint trial of medicines for COVID-19

Rival drugmakers AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday said they have begun treating patients in a trial to quickly show whether a drug from each company can be repurposed and used against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic is an "all hands on deck moment," David Reese, Amgen's research and development chief told Reuters. "We wanted a trial to be able to quickly sift through multiple agents and prioritize."

Long-term complications of COVID-19 signals billions in healthcare costs ahead

Late in March, Laura Gross, 72, was recovering from gall bladder surgery in her Fort Lee, New Jersey, home when she became sick again. Her throat, head and eyes hurt, her muscles and joints ached and she felt like she was in a fog. Her diagnosis was COVID-19. Four months later, these symptoms remain.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Early August "decisive" for Vietnam There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a "silver bullet" for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 688,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, with some nations that thought they were over the worst experiencing a resurgence.

UK to roll out millions of rapid COVID tests after criticism

Millions of COVID-19 tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out in Britain, the country's health minister said on Monday, after criticism there has not been enough testing especially in nursing homes. Last week, one of Britain's largest care home providers CareUK said the government is unable to meet its promise to regularly test staff and residents in care homes after problems were discovered with the kits currently being used.

One person is dying of COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran: state TV

One person is dying from COVID-19 every seven minutes in Iran, state television said on Monday, as the Health Ministry reported 215 new deaths from the disease and state media warned of a lack of proper social distancing. Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari was quoted by the state TV as saying the 215 deaths in the past 24 hours took the combined death toll to 17,405 in Iran, and the number of confirmed cases rose by 2,598 to 312,035.

U.S. coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread,' White House experts say

The United States is in a new phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak with infections "extraordinarily widespread" in rural areas as well as cities, White House coronavirus experts said on Sunday. Coronavirus cases continue to surge in some parts of the country and the public health officials are trying to work with governors to tailor responses for each state.

Sanofi formally investigated over epilepsy drug Depakine

Healthcare company Sanofi Aventis France said it had been placed under formal investigation on charges of manslaughter over Depakine, which is an epilepsy drug that caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development when taken during pregnancy. Sanofi Aventis France denied the charges and is challenging the merits of the investigation, it said in a written statement to Reuters.

