$1.5million boost to grow mental health for Pacific peoples in NZ

Pasifika Futures has received funding to expand services through The Fono, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest by Pacific-for-Pacific health service, to expand the range of services they already provide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:14 IST
 “There is strong evidence that people receiving mental health and wellbeing support in a culturally safe and inclusive way are much more likely to have a positive experience and better results,” Jenny Salesa said. Image Credit: Pacific Air Forces

A $1.5 million boost to grow primary mental health and addiction services for Pacific peoples in Auckland, Hamilton and Canterbury will lead to better outcomes for Pacific communities, Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says.

Pasifika Futures has received funding to expand services through The Fono, Aotearoa New Zealand's largest by Pacific-for-Pacific health service, to expand the range of services they already provide. This includes establishing a new mental health service in West Auckland. The funding will also go to Etu Pasifika to expand services in Canterbury.

K'Aute Pasifika in Hamilton, which provides services for children and young people, and a day programme for adults, has also received funding to grow its services.

"There is strong evidence that people receiving mental health and wellbeing support in a culturally safe and inclusive way are much more likely to have a positive experience and better results," Jenny Salesa said.

"We know there's a huge unmet need for services tailored specifically for Pacific peoples and Māori, and today's announcement is just the start of our plan to address some of the need in mental health.

"Expanding services for Pacific peoples is part of a five-year programme that also includes dedicated funding for Māori and young people.

"We've started with expanding programmes that already exist, but there's more to come in terms of establishing entirely new services around the country. Our focus is on providing mental wellbeing support early and quickly to help people stay well.

"This is about developing existing services that are working well. Working with established providers means that services can be expanded rapidly and that people can have confidence that services will be there when they need them," Jenny Salesa said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

