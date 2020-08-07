Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,147 to 214,214, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,183, the tally showed.

Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all - WHO chief

Economic recovery around the world could comes faster if any COVID-19 vaccine is made available to all as a public good, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. He was speaking in an online panel discussion with members of the Aspen Security Forum in the United States moderated by the NBC network.

Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 million to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Thursday that will set aside 1.9 billion reais ($356 million) in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University researchers. Brazil's Acting Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello said the vaccine could be available for Brazilians by December or January.

AbbVie agrees to pay $24 million to resolve Humira California lawsuit

AbbVie Inc has agreed to pay $24 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged insurance fraud by the drugmaker in promoting its blockbuster drug Humira, California's insurance regulator said on Thursday.

AbbVie denied the allegations, but agreed to look into how Humira is marketed to health care providers in the state, the regulator said Government health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

White House health experts are warning of an uptick in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in U.S. cities including Boston, Chicago and Washington, urging local leaders to maintain health safety measures to avoid a surge. "This is a predictor of trouble ahead," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday.

Quarantine 'checkpoint' opens at New York City's Penn Station to enforce travel rules

A few dozen travelers got off a train from Miami at New York City's Penn Station on Thursday and were greeted by a team of public health workers and mayoral office staff who handed them informational fliers about the state's new COVID-19 quarantine rules. The team, comprised of Mayor Bill de Blasio's public engagement unit and the city's COVID-19 Test & Trace Corps, were running a "checkpoint" starting at Penn Station on Thursday to ensure that visitors from any of the 35 states on New York's travel advisory were aware of the 14-day quarantine mandate.

Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at boosting U.S. production of medicines and medical equipment, lowering drug prices and protecting the United States against shortfalls in a future pandemic. Trump said the order would also support advanced manufacturing processes that would benefit U.S. pharmaceutical companies.

Japan to agree supply deal soon for AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: Kyodo

The Japanese government will soon agree a supply deal for more than 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. The British drugmaker has been in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and others about supply deals for its potential coronavirus vaccine, known as AZD1222.

India reports record daily jump of 62,538 COVID-19 cases, takes total to 2.03 million

India on Friday reported a record daily jump of 62,538 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total to 2.03 million, the health ministry said. The country became the third nation to record more than 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, behind the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further to smaller towns and rural areas.

Ohio governor tests positive for coronavirus, then tests negative

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting him to bow out of a meeting in Cleveland with U.S. President Donald Trump, but the governor said hours later that a second test came back negative. DeWine, 73, a Republican, said he underwent a diagnostic screening for the coronavirus as part of a safety protocol ahead of an appearance he was scheduled to make with Trump before the president's visit to a Whirlpool Corp washing-machine factory.