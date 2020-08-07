Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines; Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna and more

Devdiscourse news desk | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Grim forecast for U.S. Russia offers to supply Philippines with COVID-19 vaccine

Russia is willing to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it, its ambassador to Manila said on Friday, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge. Russia is expecting regulatory approval for its first potential COVID-19 vaccine this month, with doses to be administered to frontline health workers first.

UK's Hikma making Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir to increase supply

Britain's Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it has started manufacturing Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir under contract in Portugal, as the U.S. company outsources to increase availability of the COVID-19 treatment. Remdesivir is one of only two medicines to have shown to help hospitalised COVID-19 patients in clinical trials, making it a front-runner treatment for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

India's Serum Institute to get $150 million from Gates Foundation for COVID-19 vaccine

Serum Institute of India said on Friday it would receive $150 million in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021. The candidate vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Novavax, will be priced at $3 per dose and will be made available in 92 countries in GAVI's COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the company said in a statement.

FDA accepts Biogen's application for Alzheimer's drug, decision due by March

Biogen Inc and Japan's Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted their marketing application for experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment aducanumab, with a decision due by March 7. Biogen's shares were up 10.7% at $307 before the bell.

Takeda to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Japan every year, the two companies said on Friday. To ramp up production, Takeda will get funding from Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare ministry, the companies said.

Swiss government signs agreement with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine

Switzerland has signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the COVID-19 vaccine the U.S. biotech company is developing, the government said on Friday. Switzerland will get 4.5 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinate 2.25 million people if as expected two doses are needed per patient.

India surges past 2 million coronavirus cases, angry health workers launch a strike

India, the country hardest hit in Asia by the coronavirus pandemic, reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections, taking its total number of cases over two million, as government struggled to contain the spread amid striking health workers. More than 3.5 million health workers, who have been the foot-soldiers in the Covid-19 detection efforts across India, embarked on a two-day strike from Friday to secure better wages and proper protective equipment.

Pfizer signs deal to manufacture Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it signed a multi-year agreement to manufacture Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in a bid to ramp up its supply. The company would use its Kansas plant to manufacture the drug, it said.

Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines

Japan plans to buy AstraZeneca Plc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine and fund a local company to manufacture Novavax's vaccine candidate, ramping up its stockpile plan as it battles surging infections. Japan will order 120 million doses of the experimental vaccine developed by the British pharmaceutical company, beginning with 30 million doses by March next year. It did not disclose purchase prices.

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Latest News

CBI books ex-ESIC DG for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning projects worth Rs 6255 cr

The CBI has booked former director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC P C Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore during 2007-09, officials ...

Improve school infra, teachers' skills, BJP MLA tells MP govt

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA AjayVishnoi on Friday said he had written to Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that school infrastructure andcomputers skills of teachers be improved before the stateadopts the Centres recently-announced e...

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID patients

Amid surging coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID-19 patients where stress has been laid on avoiding autopsy unless it has to be done for special reasons. There have been...

Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

EDS CORRECTING FIGURE IN HEADLINE Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amou...
