Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 1,687 new coronavirus cases, 42 more deaths; tourists confused by new COVID-19 mask rules in Paris and more

Vietnam reports six more coronavirus infections, two new deaths Vietnam's health ministry reported six more coronavirus infections and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 847, with 13 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News desk | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Roche 'disappointed' with trial results for colitis drug

Roche Holding's experimental drug etrolizumab did not fare well in late-stage clinical trials in treating people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, the Swiss drugmaker said https://bit.ly/33KLTqS on Monday. "Mixed results were seen in studies evaluating etrolizumab as induction therapy, and both studies evaluating etrolizumab as a maintenance therapy failed to meet their primary endpoints, showing no significant difference in the proportion of people achieving remission with subcutaneous etrolizumab versus placebo," it said.

Philippines records 6,958 more coronavirus cases, its highest daily increase

The Philippines on Monday reported 6,958 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily case increase in the Southeast Asian country, taking its tally of cases to 136,638. A Health Ministry bulletin also reported 24 more fatalities, bringing the country's coronavirus death toll to 2,293.

North Korea's Red Cross deploys thousands of volunteers to help cope with coronavirus, floods

North Korea's Red Cross has deployed 43,000 volunteers to help communities prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus and provide flood assistance, an official with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Monday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency last month and imposed a lockdown on Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, after a man who defected to the South in 2017 returned to the city showing coronavirus symptoms.

Some tourists confused by new COVID-19 mask rules in Paris

The wearing of masks in some crowded areas around Paris became compulsory on Monday as part of a drive to stem a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, but some tourists appeared perplexed about where the new rule is meant to apply. A detailed list of more than 100 mandatory mask-wearing zones includes the popular Montmartre district, with its narrow streets, and the banks of the River Seine but excludes other famous tourist destinations such as the Eiffel Tower, the Champs Elysees and the huge shopping area of Les Halles.

WHO says it trusts G7 to act together on crises amid overhaul talk

The World Health Organization trusts powerful nations such as the Group of Seven to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, said on Monday. France and Germany have quit talks on reforming the WHO in frustration at attempts by the United States to lead the negotiations, despite its decision to leave the WHO, three officials told Reuters.

Indonesia reports 1,687 new coronavirus cases, 42 more deaths

Indonesia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 127,083, data from government's COVID-19 task force showed. The Southeast Asian country also added 42 new deaths, taking that total to 5,765, data showed.

Omeros reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study

Drug developer Omeros Corp on Monday reported positive results from a six-patient study of its investigational treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19. The company's shares soared 45% to $20.60 in premarket trading.

Brazil facing continued pressure in coronavirus fight, says WHO

Indicators point to Brazil, which has the world's second higest number of coronavirus infections, facing continued pressure on its healthcare system, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Brazil has reported more than 3 million confirmed cases, second only to the United States, and more than 101,000 deaths.

WHO decries 'vast global gap' in funds needed to fight coronavirus

There is a "vast global gap" between funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and the WHO was only "10% of the way" there. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 729,883​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Vietnam reports six more coronavirus infections, two new deaths

Vietnam's health ministry reported six more coronavirus infections and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 847, with 13 fatalities. Most of the new cases, including an 8-year-old boy, are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Latest News

Delhi BJP chief asks AAP govt to specify number of people employed through its job portal

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday accused the AAP government of misleading people on the employment issue, and sought to know how many jobs were provided through its recently launched job portal. The Delhi government had on July 27 ...

Fire engulfs celebrity chef Rachael Ray's home

A massive fire was ignited at celebrity chef Rachael Rays New York home, authorities said. Firefighters responded to Rays home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, KRQE-TV reported.Photos of the house fire show flames bursting thro...

20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathe...

Face masks now required outdoors at crowded Paris locations

From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks in some outdoor areas of the French capital starting Monday amid an uptick in reported coronavirus ca...
